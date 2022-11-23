CADILLAC — Life has been anything but easy for the Hinkley family after 8-year-old Sophia was diagnosed with kidney cancer in May.
Since then, there have been countless visits to hospitals in Reed City and Grand Rapids for scans, chemo therapy treatment and blood work. The change to their routine has been drastic, but with the help of their community and a reliance on one another, Sophia’s father Jamie said they’re pushing through the best they can.
Jamie describes Sophia as being a sassy, energetic, rough and tumble kid who loves dancing and horror movies. When she suddenly became lethargic and complained of stomach and back pain, Jamie and his wife knew something was wrong.
“Once they found out it was cancer, that kind of started a roller coaster ride,” he said.
Sophia started chemo therapy right away, and discussions of surgery began. Considering Sophia’s symptoms, Jamie said the oncologist suspected early on that they were dealing with a Wilms’ tumor, which is a form of kidney cancer that more commonly affects children.
What they didn’t anticipate was the presence of a Wilms’ tumor on both of Sophia’s kidneys. This meant the road to recovery would be longer than the Hinkleys hoped — and more complicated.
“That was pretty devastating, because she couldn’t just have a surgery and some chemo and be done,” Jamie said. “They started talking about dialysis and transplants and a lot of more scary stuff.”
Before Sophia’s diagnosis, the Hinkleys, like many other families, were coping with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. As an insurance agent working mainly with Medicare users, Jamie had to make the difficult adjustment to remote work and said he still hasn’t bounced back.
In addition to a now constant turnover of treatment for Sophia, both due to the impact of chemo and the cancer itself, Jamie said the day-to-day has been challenging. It didn’t take long for the Hinkley’s community to see their need for support and start rallying together.
“The community has been amazing. Friends, family, strangers, people have been really helpful,” Jamie said. “Somebody set up a GoFundMe for us, and we didn’t ask anyone for anything. I don’t know how to describe it; they’ve kind of saved us.”
Sophia has been attending The Landing Dance Academy in Cadillac for many years, and owner Lindsay Rumohr has organized a fundraiser in contribution to the cost of her medical treatment.
The studio is offering Team Sophia T-shirts for a suggested donation of $20, but Rumohr said any amount is appreciated. To ensure 100% of the proceeds would be going to the Hinkley family, all 200 shirts were purchased by The Landing and screen printed free of charge by Creative Embroidery.
“We basically just wanted to show her a visible reminder that she has the whole community cheering her on,” Rumohr said. “Because it’ll be a hard road.”
Those looking to sport a Team Sophia shirt can pick one up at The Landing during their normal business hours, 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday. If the studio runs out of shirts, they plan to restock and keep the fundraiser going.
Rumohr said Sophia’s instructors love having her in class, because she brings so much joy and positivity. Sophia’s older sister is a student of The Landing as well. With two children in the studio, Rumohr said the Hinkleys are always first to volunteer for anything the academy needs, and she wanted to do the same for them.
“They’re just very, very generous, caring people,” she said.
Jamie said The Landing’s response to Sophia’s cancer diagnosis is amazing. Along with their fundraising efforts, they’ve provided Sophia’s sister with a scholarship so she can continue to dance while her family goes through this tumultuous time in their lives.
The last six months have been painful for the Hinkleys, but Jamie said the family has finally received a bit of good news. Recent scans show that Sophia is cancer free. It’s a relief, he said, but one that comes with “a huge asterisk behind it.”
Sophia has already undergone surgery to remove one entire kidney, and half of the other. Because of her age, the remaining half kidney will be able to do the work of a full set, and if all goes well, Jamie said she won’t need any kind of transplant or dialysis for several years.
Sophia doesn’t always cooperate when she’s asked to do certain tasks for her health, like eating and drinking at the right time, but Jamie said she handles her treatment better than what might be expected of an 8-year-old. She’s also scared of needles, which make her nightly injections hard to endure.
The time away from school and activities has somewhat dimmed Sophia’s light. Jamie is used to his daughter’s sunny demeanor, but most days, she can be found playing quietly on her tablet.
“I don’t blame her,” he said. “This kid’s been through a lot.”
On days when Sophia is feeling like her bright and chipper self, Jamie said the tablet has been a great tool for talking to friends and family during her hospital stays.
There’s at least another year of chemo treatments ahead, and while they’re necessary, Jamie said they make Sophia horribly ill. They also weaken her immune system, making her more susceptible to other diseases. As a result, the family will have to keep their distance from others.
“That makes it terrifying to do anything,” Jamie said. “We’re not going anywhere for Thanksgiving; nobody’s coming here. It’s probably going to be the same for Christmas.”
The hardships have piled on for the Hinkleys, between purchasing a home, trying to stay afloat through a pandemic and Sophia’s illness, but Jamie said they’ve been fortunate nonetheless.
Working from home guarantees that Jamie can be there to care for Sophia’s siblings when his wife has to drop everything and rush her to the hospital in Grand Rapids. In a more traditional work environment, Jamie said he’d have been fired a long time ago, and he’s thankful for the flexibility he’s afforded with a remote position.
Though they’ve faced their fair share of struggles, Sophia’s battle with cancer has taken its toll on Jamie and his family, not just emotionally, but fundamentally.
“It’s changed the divisions that we normally have and really changed just how we operate around here,” he said. “It’s hard to plan now, and my wife is a big planner, so it’s challenging in those respects.”
“We still feel cohesive as a family, it’s just going through these challenges,” he continued. “We haven’t lost sight of that; we haven’t lost each other.”
Sophia’s fight is far from over, but Jamie said she’s been a trooper through it all. He said it can’t be stressed enough how grateful he and his family are for everything their community has done. He’s not sure where they’d be without it.
