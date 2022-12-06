Local farm receives grant for community built hoop house

CADILLAC — Local farm and outdoor education program Forest and Farm will now be able to extend its growing season with a grant-funded hoop house.
The 72-by-30-foot, gothic style hoop house was constructed on the Forest and Farm property Thursday with the help of community volunteers.
Owner of both Forest and Farm and the Cadillac Farmers Market, LLC, Mary Galvanek said the project has been supported in part through an Environmental Quality Incentives Program grant awarded by the Natural Resources Conservation Service, a branch of the United States Department of Agriculture. The funds were matched with the personal savings of Forest and Farm.
Hoop houses are a type of greenhouse structure that maintains a temperature warm enough to continue crop growth beyond the constraints of a typical grow season. Galvanek’s hoop house will sustain various cover crops well into the fall, and some into the winter, like salad greens.
The community build began at 7:45 a.m. Thursday, hosted by Ann Arbor-based greenhouse manufacturer Nifty Hoops, and by about 4 p.m., the structure was completed. Built with twin-wall polycarbonate, the hoop house will keep heat trapped inside and help to transfer heat from the sun into the interior.
Galvanek said several members of the Cadillac community came out to assist with the build, including Nifty Hoops representatives Tomm Becker and Barsotti, and Galvanek’s partners in Cadillac Farmers Market, LLC ownership, Emily Ruppert and Chere Galvanek.
The awarded funds from the Natural Resources Conservation Service are being provided through a cost-reimbursement grant, meaning Galvanek paid for the project first and will be refunded the cost in the coming months. Galvanek said the conservation service would approve a maximum hoop house size of 72-by-30-feet, and she wanted to go as big as possible.
Having an established farm did not make a recipient more or less qualified to receive an Environmental Quality Incentives Program grant, but Galvanek said Forest and Farm’s other conservation-based projects, increased their eligibility for funds. She encourages others who are interested in receiving grant assistance to start pursuing other sustainability practices to increase their chances.
“I think this program is something that a lot of people don’t know about, and you don’t have to be an established farm, or really anything,” she said. “They’re just trying to get people to grow more.”
There is currently one cover crop planted in-ground in the house that will be left until the end of winter, and when spring comes, the soil will be amended in preparation for the new growing season.
Galvanek said a lucky farmer will be able to extend their growing season by about a month on each end by using a hoop house, and she’s hoping that Forest and Farm will be able to start growing in April and end in October before switching to a cover crop that can be supported through winter.
“It really does save you from losing all of your crops on a late or early frost,” she said. “You know that what you have in that hoop house is going to remain stable, and sometimes that can be the make or break of profits or loss for a small farm like ours.”
Along with extending the most profitable growth period for Forest and Farm, Galvanek intends to use the hoop house as an outdoor classroom for her summer camp students and home school students. She’s planning to purchase a furnace for the hoop house but, even without, it should keep warm enough for year-round visitors.
Galvanek would also like to open up the hoop house as a field trip opportunity for nearby schools looking to find a local agricultural education tool.
