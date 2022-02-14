CADILLAC — Five local farms were honored recently for producing high-quality milk and their accomplishments in the dairy industry.
According to a press release from the Michigan Milk Producer Association (MMPA), the five farms were among 47 nationally recognized farms to receive recognition.
“This year’s National Dairy Quality Awards results underscores our members’ commitment to producing the highest quality milk possible,” Dean Letter, MMPA Director of Member Services said in the release. “The impressive showing of members in the award program is because of our members’ dedication to quality and their tenacity in overcoming the daily challenges of dairy farming.”
The farmers received recognition through the National Dairy Quality Award program. This program recognizes farms that have consistently produced high-quality milk in three tiers: platinum, gold, and silver.
These farms were evaluated for measures of quality, milking routine, strategies for overall herd health and welfare, among other criteria.
The five local farms each took home a silver award. These farms include Charles Bode of Marion, Michael Bosscher of McBain, Ron Brinks of McBain, Dale, Bonnie, and Kurt Brinks of McBain, and Dave and Rick Tacoma of Falmouth.
“I was pleasantly surprised,” Dale said when asked about his reaction to receiving the award.
Previously owned by his father, Dale said he has worked on the farm since he was a young man and took over when he turned 30 years old.
With the help of Kurt and Bonnie Brinks, Dale said they all contributed to the day-to-day operations of the farm.
“I do a lot of the feeding and the barn cleaning,” Dale said. “I oversee the cattle health and make decisions concerning the operation of the farm.”
Along with his farm, Dale said he is active at the local church in Falmouth.
With this being the second year in a row his farm has won the silver award, Dale said he was happy to receive the award once again.
“It’s quite an honor,” Dale said. “To be recognized in the top 45 of the nation, that’s quite an accomplishment.
