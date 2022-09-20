MCBAIN — Once a prominent sport in the area, fastpitch softball has seen a decline in popularity for years. One local league is fighting to keep the sport alive.
Formed in the early 1950s, the McBain Fastpitch League played in Marion before moving to McBain. Several teams in the surrounding area would go on to play in the league and help grow the sport’s popularity.
“There were talented teams from several different towns in the area like Falmouth, we had one from Vogel Center, McBain, Marion, Lake City,” former fastpitch player Al Diemer said. “There were a couple of other teams that were more community teams that all played in that McBain league.”
The McBain league wasn’t the first time fastpitch was introduced in the area, however. Diemer said fastpitch became popular in the 1930s as people gradually began playing both baseball and fastpitch before fastpitch fully took over.
Diemer said by the 1940s, every little town in the community had its own ball field for different teams to utilize.
“Softball became the predominant sport for men,” Diemer said. “It became very popular. Almost every young guy in the local area tried fastpitch.”
As a former player in the Cadillac fastpitch league, Diemer said he has always had an interest in the sport thanks to his father.
“He started out in baseball and switched to softball,” Diemer said. “So he kind of got us started.”
“There were several boys in our family, so we got to practice together and play together quite a bit.”
Diemer said he would go on to play fastpitch for decades, primarily as a pitcher.
“Fastpitch pitchers can pitch so many games,” he said. “It’s not uncommon for a fastpitch pitcher to pitch three games or even four or more in one day.”
Diemer has quite the experience with the sport, as he has played on teams in Cadillac, Grand Rapids, Traverse City and other cities across Michigan.
Diemer said fastpitch is similar to baseball, with some small rule differences involving player substitutions and baserunning, a smaller field, a bigger ball, and shorter distances from base to base. Unlike baseball, fastpitch pitchers throw underhand and are closer to the batter than in baseball.
“Fastpitch softball is a really good alternative to playing baseball,” he said. “It’s a little easier to play as you get older because the distances between the bases and the size of the field are smaller.”
Diemer said fastpitch has been in decline as many leagues have dissolved, including the Cadillac league. Even the McBain league isn’t what it used to be.
“We used to have as many as seven or eight teams in the league, but right now we’re down to three,” Diemer said.
Those three teams include Vogel Center AG-Repair, McBain Pharmacy, and McBain Hardware. Bryan Diemer, who manages the Vogel Center team, said the three teams play one another throughout the week.
When the players aren’t going against each other on opposing teams, some will come together to form the McBain Men’s Fastpitch team.
In the mid-2010s, Bryan said a former league team would go compete in the state tournament and invite players from the league to join in. The team folded in 2016, but the players’ desires to play do not.
“A group of us guys were kind of still wanting to go (to the tournament), so I kind of took it over with Tyler Lutke (another manager),” Bryan said. “Tyler and I kind of assembled and asked a group of guys and we started going to the tournament.”
Since 2016, Bryan said they’ve taken a group of 12 to 14 players with the three McBain Fastpitch League teams to the Michigan USA Softball, Men’s Class C State Championship. Bryan said they’ve typically placed in the state tournament every year, until this year when they won it.
“It was good to finally get over that hump,” Bryan said. “We had kind of what felt like a bit of a different attitude towards the tournament this year. We were a little bit more business-minded for whatever reason.”
The team has also competed in the Men’s Open East National Fastpitch Softball Tournament for the last four years. Though they haven’t won as many games in the national tournament, Bryan said it’s a great way to see how they stack up to other teams around the country.
“It’s not just about winning the games,” he said. “It’s about seeing how we compare to other good teams.”
As a player and manager, Bryan said fastpitch has been something he’s grown up with and enjoyed playing with his family. Now he said the sport offers him a bit of nostalgia as he watches his current team compete in tournaments every year.
“It’s just fun to be with the guys and talk softball and remember past years and watch games,” Bryan said.
Bryan said he thinks many people don’t know fastpitch exists and may turn to other sports instead after their baseball careers. But for those looking for a competitive game, Bryan said fastpitch is where it’s at.
“For those people who love baseball and want to keep playing baseball as long as they can, but don’t have the opportunity, fastpitch softball is about as close as it gets.”
Those interested in joining the McBain Fastpitch League can contact Bryan at bryndmr@gmail.com or McBain Pharmacy team manager Lance Taylor at lantaylor@yahoo.com.
