Local father receives the Christmas gift he’s always wanted

CADILLAC — The Oswalt house will be eatin’ good from here on out, now that father of four, Jamie Oswalt, has been gifted the one appliance he’s always wanted: an electric smoker.
His interest in the hobby began after his daughter, Claire, purchased a smoker as a birthday present for her fiancé. In his eagerness to learn everything there is to know about smoking foods, Oswalt purchased a book on the cooking method before he’d even thought about purchasing a smoker himself.
Oswalt said he’s the type of person who puts a lot of thought and consideration into his purchases, especially one as grand as a smoker. If Claire had not nominated her father for the Cadillac News Believe ... Christmas Wishes Do Come True campaign, it would have been months, maybe years, before he decided to buy one.
Along with the smoker — which was purchased by a Believe participant who chose to stay anonymous — Oswalt also received a whole turkey to try out his new cookware with.
In her submission to the Believe campaign, Claire wrote that her father has been battling terminal cancer and was forced to retire early from working as a building material salesman in Traverse City. Since then, Oswalt has spent his time learning new skills and picking up hobbies he’s always wanted to try.
Unless you’re an outdoor enthusiast, winter in northern Michigan can be a bit lacking in activities, but an electric smoker can be used year-round.
“He had been talking about smoking meat, and I thought, I’m not sure that I can swing that,” she said. “But if there’s a way to still be able to get a smoker than, you know, I’d put in for it at least, so we did it, and I was so excited to get the call on it, because I was thinking that that might be a little too much of an ask.”
Oswalt said it was somewhat of a wild goose chase to get the good news about the smoker. When the Cadillac News first tried to call, he was visiting friends down in Grand Rapids.
The group had just been pulling up to the Cheesecake Factory for lunch, and there was a car on fire in the parking lot. In the midst of the commotion, Oswalt saw his phone ringing, but declined, assuming it wasn’t anything of importance.
“But then my wife calls me, and she’s like, if Cadillac News calls, you better answer it,” Oswalt said.
When he finally did get a chance to chat with a Cadillac News staff member and get the good news, he couldn’t believe it was happening.
Oswalt’s not sure what he’ll do first with his new gadget, but he has all the information he needs to start smoking beef, poultry, seafood and cheeses. No matter the meal, it’ll be enough to keep him busy.
“I’ve been kind of planning things to do,” he said. “Because I knew once the chemo was done, then winter, winter will start to set in.”
Oswalt and Claire said their family is surrounded by a large group of friends and loved ones who have always been willing to help out on their homestead and to support Oswalt through his battle with cancer. A few months ago, the family had almost 300 people attend a spaghetti dinner fundraiser to help with Oswalt’s medical expenses.
With a smoker finally in his possession, Oswalt said he’s looking forward to hosting gatherings in the backyard of his home in Boon and provide everyone with a special meal.
