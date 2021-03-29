Trevor Alworden spent last summer out west camping in states like Colorado and Oregon.
For many, that type of camping would be a dream vacation, but Alworden was working. He went out west as a contracted wildland firefighter and the job took him to five different fires, including the Pine Gulch Fire in Grand Junction, Colorado and the White River Fire in Oregon.
With wildfires starting to ignite in Michigan, including recently in Wellston, if fire danger season isn’t “officially‘ here yet, it will be soon. Most of Michigan’s wildfires occur in April, May, and June. According to the DNR, which is responsible for wildland fire protection on millions of acres of state and private land, April is when wildfires typically start becoming a problem.
Alworden, who is a firefighter locally at the Haring Township Fire Department, said there is a huge difference when comparing wildfires in Michigan to out west. He also said his time out west is a lot different than when he is serving his hometown community.
While out west, Alworden’s day started at 5:30 a.m. He emerged from his tent, ate breakfast, put on his green and yellow fire equipment, and received a briefing around 7 a.m. After the briefing, he reported to his division within K and L Fire out of Summerville, Oregon and he got to work.
“I aided in the suppression efforts out west. During the pandemic, it was unique from previous years,‘ he said. “There used to be very large camps and when you came off the line, there would be hundreds upon thousands of firefighters, equipment operators and equipment at a campground or fairgrounds. Last year, we were more spread out and there was a lot of social distancing.‘
Instead of large campgrounds, there were many spike camps, which were the actual fireline. Food was brought to the spike camps. You had a certain area where your crew gathered and ate together, socially distanced, of course.
There were daily COVID screenings from the upper levels of incident command to the crews on the frontlines, Alworden said. Sanitizer and sanitizing wipes also were part of the routine. Alworden said when a person showed signs of getting sick they were pulled off the fire and quarantined.
Alworden said fire is fire, but the landscape and terrain were the biggest difference. He said there are grassy areas like here, but there also is mountainous terrain. He also said rain — or the lack of it — is a big difference.
“Typically around June, as long as things are going right, we green up (in Michigan). We have leaves on trees and the dead fuel has spruced up and the ground is retaining moisture,‘ Alworden said.
He also said size-wise, the fires out west are typically bigger, but there is a reason. Out west, he said sometimes a fire is not accessible. There isn’t a lot of development, there are mountainous terrains and many times they have to make roads just to get to the fire.
Because of that, Alworden said if there isn’t a threat to life, the fire may be allowed to burn until firefighters can access it safely. In Michigan, a lot of resources can be put on a fire in a quick amount of time and as a result, wildfires typically don’t burn thousands of acres.
Debris burning is the No. 1 cause of wildfires in Michigan, and some fires already have scorched Lower Michigan landscapes, including a 432-acre fire in the state’s Thumb region. More recently, the Warfield Fire burned nearly 550 acres near Wellston. The cause of the Warfield fire was deemed human, but the exact cause is still under investigation, according to Huron-Manistee National Forest Public Affairs Officer Joshua Veal.
Veal said the Wellston area fire started around 12:15 p.m. Monday just north of M-55 in the area of Peterson Creek Trail and Warfield Road in Manistee County. He also said the forest service used four dozers, 17 fire engines and, at its peak, used 86 fire personnel to fight the blaze, which was deemed 100% contained.
In 2020, Veal said 172 fires burned a total of 167 acres. With the Warfield fire already three times that size, Veal said acres burned are already larger in 2021 than in 2020. With the 2021 fire season not even started yet, Veal said that just shows the importance of people stopping and thinking when it comes to fire.
“If someone goes out camping and has a campfire they need to drown, stir and feel method. They should never leave a fire unattended and should have a bucket of water and a shovel,‘ he said. “In the coming months, people need to pay attention to the forecast and be careful with fire.‘
To use the method Veal referenced a person must drown the fire with water, then stir around the fire area with your shovel to wet any remaining embers and ash. They also need to be sure to turn wood and coals over and wet all sides. Moving some dirt onto the fire site and mix thoroughly to fully smother it. Finally, a person should feel the area with the back of their hand to ensure nothing is still smoldering.
The DNR has several recommendations to reduce the risk of causing a wildfire. This includes placing a charcoal grill on a hard service, such as a concrete driveway rather than on the lawn where a spark or loose coal could ignite dry grass. The DNR also recommends keeping an eye out while using a chainsaw and law mowers because a spark from the blade could start a fire.
When using all-terrain vehicles, lawnmowers or other outdoor machinery, the DNR recommends being careful as heat from a mower or exhaust pipe can ignite dry grass. Likewise, a trailer chain dragging on pavement also can create sparks that ignite grass, according to the DNR.
Finally, the DNR recommends never leaving any fire unattended and making sure all debris and campfires are fully extinguished before leaving the area.
Open burning is allowed where the ground is still snow-covered. Otherwise, a free burn permit is required. In the northern Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula, residents can check the map at Michigan.gov/BurnPermit to see if debris/open burning is permitted in their counties.
