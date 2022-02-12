CADILLAC — Throughout the course of the year, Herb and Terry Cottier keep close tabs on friends and family members who had previously committed to helping them with Valentine’s Day orders.
Terry said they have to remain vigilant about this because if they didn’t have help this week, they simply wouldn’t be able to do all the work.
The Cottiers own and operate Heart to Heart Floral in downtown Cadillac, and this year, Herb said they expect to send out around 400 flower orders for Valentine’s Day.
In addition to orders that come directly into the store, Terry said they also take orders from four different wire services tied to companies that sell items on their websites.
A couple of helpers come in the week before Valentine’s Day to assist in preparing and packaging the floral arrangements.
One of those helpers is Mallery Nyman, who also assists the Cottiers when Mother’s Day comes around.
While Terry said Mother’s Day is the busiest time of year for florists (a saying in the business is “there are more mothers than lovers”), Valentine’s Day is a close second, and has its own unique set of challenges.
For one thing, Terry said Mother’s Day orders tend to be spaced apart throughout the course of an entire week, while Valentine’s Day orders come all at once or very close together.
Another challenge of Valentine’s Day is the weather. Nyman said to protect the flowers from cold conditions outside, they have to wrap them in plastic, which doubles their prep time for each item. It’s also not pleasant having to fill up a truck full of flowers when it’s 10 or 15 degrees out, Nyman said.
Terry said they haven’t experienced too many lingering after-effects of the pandemic, with the exception of higher order numbers — something that began in the midst of the statewide business lockdown in 2020.
“People are still sending lots of love and that probably won’t go away,” Terry said. “They’ve seen how wonderful it is to not only receive flowers, but also to give them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.