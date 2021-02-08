The groundhog just had his day and soon it will be Cupid and Saint Valentine’s turn to take center stage.
For those who make and sell candies or produce flowers or floral arrangements, the next week or so will be one of the busiest times of the year and it appears that COVID-19 won’t alter that.
Evart Floral Boutique owner Sue Brow said it looks like they will be getting the flowers they ordered. She said as long as florists ordered ahead, which she did, that shouldn’t be an issue. As a result, Brow said she is hopeful that the upcoming Valentine’s Day weekend will be a busy one. She said Valentine’s Day is one of the biggest holidays for her shop only rivaled by Mother’s Day.
Heart to Heart Floral owner Terry Cottier said unlike other businesses, her downtown Cadillac business never had to close completely due to COVID-19. With people still not able to gather as they would like, Cottier said she anticipates it to be a busy time leading up to Valentine’s Day weekend and the actual holiday.
“It will definitely be busy for several days because you have people who want to send (flowers) to work. They will send them on Thursday or Friday because they love the joy of the surprise,‘ Cottier said. “Then on Saturday, you’ve got those people who want flowers to come before they go out to dinner.‘
Finally, Cottier said there will be those who will want to have flowers to give or deliver on the actual holiday. Cottier said they will have full staff beginning on Feb. 10 through Feb. 14.
While both Brow and Cottier said red roses are big sellers on Valentine’s Day, Cottier said Heart to Heart is known for its lilies and in particular Star Gazer lilies.
For nearly 20 years, Janeen Russell has satiated the Cadillac area’s sweet tooth as the owner of The Sweet Shop in downtown Cadillac. The business has been doing that for nearly 60 years.
With Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, Russell said she is optimistic about the holiday being a good one for her business. She attributes that to great community support for the store and all downtown businesses.
“We had a lot more people, even at Easter last year, when the shutdown first happened. We did a ton of shipping then and again at Christmas,‘ she said. “I see now that we are already starting to ship out things for Valentine’s Day.‘
As for the biggest seller during love’s holiday, Russell said chocolate covered strawberries seem to be tops on everyone’s list. She said the store dips more than 100 pounds of the berries for Valentine’s Day. Other top sellers are the boxed chocolates and then custom boxes.
A recent survey by the National Retail Federation is showing that the upcoming holiday could be a mixed bag when it comes to how certain businesses fare.
Just over half (52%) of U.S. adults plan to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year, spending a total of $21.8 billion, according to the annual survey released last week by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights and Analytics.
Nearly three-quarters (73%) of consumers celebrating Valentine’s Day this year feel it is important to do so given the current state of the pandemic, according to the NRF data. The virus is still front and center, with the NRF data showing 74% of those surveyed indicating it will directly impact their plans for the holiday.
Those celebrating can still expect the classic candy, cards and flowers, but there is a significant decline in the number of consumers who will plan for an evening out, according to the data. Less than one-quarter (24%) of consumers plan to gift their loved one with an evening out, the lowest in the survey’s history. Even still, 41% say they will plan a special dinner or celebration in the comfort of their own home, according to the NRF data.
The survey of 7,882 adult consumers was conducted Jan. 4-12 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.1 percentage points.
