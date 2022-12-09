CADILLAC — If not for local food pantries like the one run by the Revival Center of Cadillac, Denise Horton said she’d be struggling tremendously right now.
The 66-year-old Cadillac resident is retired and lives off Social Security, which she said is about $800 a month. She also gets a few food stamps every month but within the last year, with prices of groceries rising higher and higher due to inflation, it hasn’t been enough to get her by.
“It’s harder now ... the price of everything is just outrageous,” Horton said. “I thank God for the extra help ... all the pantries and the people who volunteer here are so kind and generous. I know it helps out a lot.”
Thelma Merritt, who has been involving with the food pantry at the Revival Center of Cadillac for 14 years — four of which as director — said she’s never seen the level of need like it is right now.
“Our numbers keep going up every week,” Merritt said. “Prices are so bad, people are having a hard time buying what they need for their families.”
Every Wednesday morning during their food pantry hours from 9 to 11 a.m., Merritt said they see two or three new families coming through the doors. Overall, Merritt said they serve a little over 100 people a week, compared to between 70 and 80 historically. She said the need has been increasing noticeably within the last three to four months.
At the same time that more people have been seeking help, Merritt said it’s also becoming more difficult stocking the food pantry shelves.
Merritt said they try to take advantage of sales and bargain prices at local grocery stores, particularly for items that seem to be in shortest supply, such as breads, pastas, vegetables and cereal, but even this is becoming a major challenge.
“Prices have tripled what we used to pay,” Merritt said. “It’s really getting difficult.”
Revival Center of Cadillac isn’t the only local food pantry that has witnessed the rise in need.
Lt. Greg Bock, commanding officer of the Cadillac Salvation Army post, said in November they handed out 310 Thanksgiving meals, which is double the number they hand out during a typical year.
Bock said they were expecting more need this year but seeing first-hand the extent of it was surprising even to him. Bock said many of the people who requested a Thanksgiving dinner had never done so before. He said they’re also seeing a lot of new faces every week at the Salvation Army food pantry.
“There is a lot of need out there,” Bock said. “People aren’t thinking about anything more than what they’re going to feed their families for dinner.”
Steve Birdwell, manager of the food pantry at the Veterans Serving Veterans Park in Haring Township, said he’s also seen an increase in requests among the veterans served by the park.
Although he didn’t have exact numbers, Birdwell estimated that they’ve sent out around 1,500 boxes of food this year, compared to 1,200 last year.
Molly Back, communications and marketing director for Feeding America West Michigan, said they’ve seen an increase in food requests throughout the region, including in Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola and Lake counties.
In Missaukee County, Back said the mobile food pantries they partner with are reporting a 22% increase in attendance from 2021 to this year. That’s an increase of 923 individuals (354 families).
In Wexford County, mobile food pantries are reporting a 1.4% increase in attendance from 2021 to this year. That’s an increase of 117 individuals (26 families).
In Osceola County, mobile food pantries are reporting a 11% increase in attendance from 2021 to this year. That’s an increase of 1,219 individuals (394 families).
In Lake County, attendance records show a 1% decline in attendance but Back said that’s due to a failure of one of the mobile food pantry locations to report its numbers.
Back said a lot of the new people who are seeking assistance are those who were close to the poverty line before inflation started to kick in, and once it did, it pushed them over. This group is identified by researchers under the acronym ALICE, which stands for Asset-Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.
But it’s not just inflation that is driving people to seek assistance as their bills pile up; Back said people in general tend to spend more this time of year on gifts and other holiday-related expenses.
“When you put the holidays (into the equation) ... I think we’re all feeling it,” Back said. “It’s all really high right now.”
Merritt and other food pantry operators in the area say the important thing to remember is that people shouldn’t feel ashamed to ask for help if they need it. She said pantry volunteers strive to make people feel comfortable, accepted and not judged in any way when they walk through the doors. She said it’s part of the church’s mission.
“That’s what we’re here for,” Merritt said. “Everybody is welcomed. We never turn anybody away.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.