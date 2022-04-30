Local food pantries seeing more first-time customers

CADILLAC — As grocery store prices continue to climb, local pantries are seeing an influx of first-time customers. Despite the larger-than-usual crowd, and a difficulty to obtain some food items, they’re still able to meet the needs of the community.
It’s no secret that inflation has had an impact on nearly every aspect of the economy, from interest rates to the price of gas. When the U.S. dollar can’t be stretched as far as was previously possible, individuals and families are turning to other resources.
A distinct difference in the number of pantry visitors was the first thing that Jan Geers noticed in her first few months as King’s Storehouse Food Pantry director.
“I have looked back over our records in the first four months of last year, compared to the first four months of this year,” she said. “We’ve seen quite an increase in people coming to the pantry.”
Although it’s difficult to say whether those numbers will continue to rise over the next several months, Geers said it’s very clear that it’s getting tougher for families to buy groceries.
While the people they serve can curb the high food cost, King’s too has faced some inflation impact with the organizations they purchase from. Prices on the supply end are increasing as well, and some items aren’t available.
Even with additional customers and higher costs, Geers said the pantry has maintained their ability to serve community members. Additional supply can be brought in through programs like Meijer Simply Give. From now until July 3, any donations made in the store will be matched by Meijer, doubling the amount.
“What they do is, they have these little cards at the cash register, and you can give any amount you want, and they will double that amount,” Geers said. “And you can pick the pantry that you want it to go to.”
During an upcoming event on June 16, Geers said they’ll be doubling matches. If someone gives $10, Meijer will give $20, and the funds will then be passed along to King’s to purchase food from Meijer for the pantry.
Having the extra help will ensure King’s can provide food through the rest of the year, Geers said, but some other fundraisers and drives will likely be hosted to supplement even more.
Food insecurity is an issue that impacts every demographic, but Pastor Daniel Miller with the Edgetts Wesleyan Church Food Pantry in Luther said he’s seen an increase in the number of retirees coming for assistance. More specifically, men of retirement age.
“Many of them are not able to work, whether emotionally or physically, and so they’re kind of stuck,” he said. “And they don’t qualify for a lot of the aids that women with children would get, so a lot of them are caught in a bad situation.”
Miller said many of those individuals are living on a fixed income, and while it might have been enough for them before, he believes the continuing climb of inflation has made it insufficient.
Like King’s, the Edgetts Wesleyan pantry has seen a greater number of first-time patrons. Miller said that change has been rather sudden, and he can usually tell who the first-timers are, because many of them don’t know exactly how a food pantry functions. When people show up for assistance, Miller said they just give them food, no questions asked, but they often expect to have to hand over financial documentation.
Others just assume that the pantry isn’t meant for them at all.
“The word pantry to some people gives you the idea that we’ve got food in store, so people from my church can come get food. No, that’s not it,” Miller said. “We’ve got food in store that our people from our churches help provide for anybody in the community that needs food.”
Donations for the pantry have actually increased along with the customers, according to Miller. Community members have been sending monetary donations and nonperishable to help combat the growing food insecurity for their neighbors. Miller said this generosity has helped the pantry stay afloat, along with the supply they receive from Feeding America.
Beef has been in high demand since prices have shot up, but Miller said they’re able to purchase it for a much more reasonable rate through Feeding America. It’s rare that pantries can provide meat products, because it requires refrigeration, but he said they’ve been lucky to be able to provide that item to the community.
Geers shared that there’s been no shortage of donations at King’s as well, even as community need has grown. They, too, get their most affordable items from Feeding America, but King’s also partners with an organization called Harvest Support Center, which allows local restaurants to bag and freeze food to donate.
As far as the general public goes, she said those who have donated before are donating still.
The same cannot be said for the Salvation Army Food Pantry in Cadillac. Social Services Coordinator Micah Chisholm said while newcomers and returning customers are growing, donations have been in decline. Availability of certain food items has also been decreasing.
Both of these changes, he said, are likely due to inflation. However, like King’s and Edgetts Wesleyan, Chisholm said the pantry is still standing tall and well stocked.
“We’ve been able to maintain our quantity that we give out and the frequency that we give it to people. We have a great team of volunteers who’ve risen to the occasion,” he said. “The staff has been sort of taking the challenge head on, and there have been unexpected and very close pleasantly received donations that have come in just a moment to ensure that we are able to keep serving the community without any interruption to our services.”
When the need for food assistance arises, Chisholm said the community always has a way of finding that out, and they’re eager to provide what they can.
More information and operating hours for King’s Storehouse Food Pantry, Edgetts Wesleyan Church Food Pantry and the Salvation Army Food Pantry can be found on their respective websites.
