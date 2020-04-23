LAKE CITY — Family Life Center food pantry is one of the oldest pantries in the area, and since the governor’s “Stay at Home‘ order it has seen higher demand.
Carol Goodwill, director of the pantry, said that the pantry is usually busy, but it is now serving around 80 families per week. While the food pantry is technically in Lake City, it serves families from Wexford county as well. “Because we are located seven miles from Cadillac and seven miles from Lake City, we get equal amounts from both counties,‘ Goodwill said.
Normally, the Family Life Center food pantry is set up like a store, and families can select the items they need as they would in a supermarket. However, Goodwill said that the pantry has transitioned to serving customers in the parking lot for safety reasons. “Because of the virus we are adhering to ‘Feeding America’ guidelines,‘ she said. “We pre-pack the boxes, and we go out to the car. We’re gloved and masked, and we stand six feet away from the car.‘ After collecting some basic information, Goodwill said volunteers will place the boxes in the car trunk to avoid contact.
Qualifying for food is a streamlined process. “We get their name, and they have to sign a USDA form,‘ Goodwill said. Other basic identifying information is collected, but she said that the pantry does not ask for social security numbers, licenses, or proof of income. The food pantry is open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 11:30 to 2:30 p.m, and it is located on 7700 West Blue Road in Lake City.
The pantry is financed by Living Light Church, but due to the uptick in demand, Goodwill said that they are running short on some supplies. “It’s a big pantry,‘ she said. “Right now, it’s just a difficult time for everybody.‘ The food pantry relies on volunteer work so that all funds can go completely to feeding families in Missaukee and Wexford counties. “All the money, every bit of it, goes to food,‘ Goodwill said. “We don’t pay anybody to work in the pantry or for administration.‘
“I’ve been doing this for 35 years,‘ she said. “The most help that we need right now is, I would say, finances — just to keep the pantry running.‘ Goodwill said that the pantry has never done fundraisers before and looking for support outside of Living Light Church is something new for them as they continue supporting families during this pandemic.
Anyone interested in contributing can do so by making checks payable to “Family Life Center.‘ All donations are tax deductible and can be addressed to 7700 W Blue Rd., Lake City, MI 49651.
