Local forester honored for lifetime achievement within the profession

CADILLAC — Looking back on his career, Larry Czelusta said it all seems quite average to him.
“Nothing extraordinary,” said Czelusta, who is the Conservation District Outreach Forester for Wexford, Missaukee and Kalkaska Counties.
“I have enjoyed working in Cadillac with land owners and getting to do all the things a forester likes to do.”
While Czelusta doesn’t believe his accomplishments in the field are especially impressive, the Society of American Foresters disagrees and recently presented him with the 2022 Presidential Field Forester Award for District 5.
“We applaud your professional talents and uncommon efforts in applying the art and science of forestry in the field,” reads a letter written by SAF president John Maisch. “Your ‘boots on the ground’ help forest landowners meet their objectives and provide the guidance for stewardship of the land.”
Czelusta said he remembers being in college and one of his professors describing the SAF Field Forester award as being “probably the most meaningful award” a forester can receive. He said it’s reserved only for those who remain in the field, eschewing a more comfortable office position.
Czelusta has been a field forester his entire career, which has included stints in Minnesota, New England and Michigan.
On Sept. 23, Czelusta was presented with the Field Forester award during the SAF National Convention in Baltimore, Maryland. Czelusta was recommended for the award by an SAF board member.
“You and 10 colleagues from other SAF voting districts have been selected to be recognized for your innovative methods and record of excellence as a forestry practitioner,” reads the letter from Maisch.
“It was not something I even aspired to,” Czelusta said in regard to the SAF award. “But it’s a nice cap on my career.”
Czelusta said he intends to retire in about two years.
