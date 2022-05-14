Local Friday the 13th fan designs custom horror memorabilia

CADILLAC — Spurred by the boredom of being stuck at home during the pandemic, one Cadillac man decided to fill his time designing Friday the 13th masks. When sales began to spike, he decided it was time to move from the internet to a downtown storefront.
Jake Bassett has been a horror fan for most of his life. Some of his fondest memories include sitting around the camp fire while his father shares a frightening tale about a killer on the loose.
Eventually, when he was old enough to explore the horror film genre, he fixated on classic slashers like Nightmare on Elm Street, Scream and Friday the 13th. At first, customizing masks was a simple hobby and a way to pass his time, but when Bassett’s girlfriend suggested he start selling his masks, the business took off from there.
“People were buying them locally, friends helping friends, you know,” Bassett said. “And then I’ve expanded, and I couldn’t keep them in stock for a minute, especially around the fall.”
On Halloween, Bassett said he was making masks almost all day, and he knew the interest was there. Since then, he’s shipped his custom items as far as Utah and South Carolina.
Designing under his own brand called JBFX Custom Art, Bassett will take blank masks and acrylic paint them with a look inspired by those depicted in the Friday the 13th film franchise. He begins with a base coat color, which is typically black, then adds layers of white or muddy brown.
After painting the red chevron marks on the forehead and cheeks, the mask can be sanded, dented, chipped or painted with additional blood marks. The designs that Bassett keeps in stock are his own, but he often takes custom orders from individuals who want a specific look to their mask.
To begin selling his merchandise locally, Bassett connected with his friend Anthony Smith, who owns local business Custom World, located at 512 N. Mitchell St.
The two decided that merging their markets could be beneficial for both businesses. Smith receives more stock for his store and Bassett can rely on Smith to print other horror movie themed merchandise like glasses, shirts and hats.
A grand opening and release of the JBFX items will be taking place on Friday, May 13, at Custom World from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Bassett said he never set out to become a special effects artist, but said that he’s always been fascinated by special effects competition shows like Face Off. Art class was Bassett’s favorite school subject, so he decided to dust off his long-dormant artistic skill and apply it to painting his masks.
“I’ve always been a drawer since I was a kid, and I’ve actually never painted really all that much,” he said. “So I kind of took a chance on it, and I was like, ‘Well, we’ll see how it works.’”
To expand his business even more, Bassett has also begun a partnership with an artist out of Canada who works under the business name Devil’s Latex. Through that supplier, he’s able to provide custom latex and bust masks for people who want them for costuming or display.
If someone doesn’t see what they’re looking for in the store, Bassett said it can most certainly be designed for them.
“If you want a custom IT bust, Pennywise, Freddy Krueger, Michael Meyers, [Devil’s Latex] does it,” he said. “So just because you don’t see it here doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist. I promise it’s available.”
Within the horror community, Bassett said people are often looking for memorabilia from their favorite films. The price range for those items can be anywhere from the cost of a Party City mask to hundreds of dollars, depending on the quality.
In an effort to become a middle man in the market, Bassett set a base price of $50 for all of his masks. An increase in that cost would only occur with extreme customization, he said.
Recently, Bassett has started to produce masks in children’s’ sizes, which are sold for a base price of $20.
Bassett’s love for the horror genre doesn’t end at his customizations. He’s been developing a Friday the 13th fan film as a side project for quite some time. As of right now, production has been put on hold after Bassett lost his videographer.
The script has been written, the locations have been scoped and the shots have been planned, but Bassett said it all depends on whether someone with a videography skill set steps forward to take on the job.
Deciding on a title for the film was a fun process, Bassett said, and after asking for some votes on Facebook, he settled on “Whisper His Name.”
The plot would follow a group of college-aged kids who hear tales of a series of murders that happened by a lake in their town. Assuming it’s all a legend, they decide to ignore the warning signs.
“The way we wanted to do is, everybody knew that this part of this outbound lake, we just don’t go there anymore,” Bassett said. “Some murders happened, some people went missing years ago. We don’t talk about it, like, ‘whisper his name,’ we forget it existed.”
Another missing piece for Bassett’s film is a few willing actors. Since the budget is very minimal, likely less than a few hundred dollars, he’s hoping to find some actors or models wanting to add a project to their portfolio.
When “Whisper His Name” is completed, no matter how long it takes, Bassett is planning on organizing a community screening on the local soccer fields.
“Then you’ve got room for 200, 250 people. People can come watch it if they wanted, public airing free,” he said. “We weren’t looking to make money off of it, so it’d be more of a giveaway thing.”
While the project is on the back burner, Bassett said his focus is to continue expanding and promoting JBFX Custom Art, starting with Friday’s grand opening.
