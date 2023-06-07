LANSING — Since 1988, Ross Meyering has been a funeral director in the Cadillac area, but his recent election as president of the state association focused on mortuary sciences is a first.
Although the Michigan Funeral Directors Association has been around since 1880, making it the nation’s oldest organization of funeral professionals, Meyering said his recent election as the organization’s president is historic. It is historic because he believes he is the first funeral director from Cadillac to have the honor of holding the position.
“There are lots of great guys who have held this position over the years, but I don’t know if there has been one from Cadillac,” he said.
Meyering was elected as the president of the association during the state convention last month in Mount Pleasant. The MFDA is a professional organization representing roughly 1,100 funeral directors serving 500 funeral homes statewide and over two-thirds of all mortuary science licensees in Michigan.
Meyering is a graduate of Worsham College of Mortuary Science and began his career in funeral service in Muskegon where he was born and raised. He and his wife, Teri, purchased and began operating the Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac in 1988.
“It’s a profound honor to be given the baton to guide an organization that has been so instrumental in advocating for Michigan’s funeral directors and the bereaved families they serve,” Meyering said. “The MFDA has always strived to empower and support funeral directors in their mission to provide the best possible service, solace and assistance to families as they face some of life’s most heartbreaking and distressing moments. That’s incredibly important work and I couldn’t be more enthused to carry that mission forward.”
Meyering said he will serve as the 104th president of the association for a one-year term. He said his role as president will be to chair the MFDA meetings, which are held quarterly.
He also will be visiting each of the districts across the state and keeping members in those districts informed about issues and changes in the industry.
In general, Meyering said he will act as the face and the voice of Michigan’s funeral directors.
“To be nominated by peers and to take the proverbial baton and go with it, I’m kind of humbled. It’s an honor,” he said.
Meyering has been an active and engaged member of the MFDA for years. He is a past president of District 8 and served as MFDA District 8 Director for five years. Meyering also is a member of many local civic organizations, including the Cadillac Country Club and the Cadillac Rotary Club. He also has served on the Rotary Club of Cadillac Charities board for 25 years.
“Ross has repeatedly proven to be an incredible advocate not only for the families he serves but also for funeral directors across Michigan,” said Phil Douma, executive director of the MFDA. “His exceptional leadership skills, a wealth of experience, and unyielding integrity will be crucial in our efforts to enhance the value of funeral service and the profession through the legislative process, public information and professional education.”
