Local golf courses happy to be open after restrictions lifted by Gov. Whitmer

Friday was a good day in Michigan for golf courses and those who love the game of golf.
Although Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed executive order 2020-59, extending her “Stay Home, Stay Safe‘ order through May 15, the order also started to loosen up some of the restrictions including on activities such as lawn care, boating and golfing.
It was that last one that had people like Missaukee Golf Club General Manager Brain Davis smiling Friday.
"It is great news that golf courses are open," he said. "The golf course came through the winter great and there is no collateral damage to fix."
With news of golfing being allowed released before Whitmer held her press conference at 11 a.m., Davis said before noon he already had 40 golfers out on the course. Golf carts are not allowed, but Davis said that likely is not going to deter many from coming out and playing a round.
"I probably have 10 (golfers out on the course) who would prefer to have carts, but most who are playing (Friday) are accustom to walking the course," he said. "People are just happy to get outside."
Golfer Friday, however, were met with a list of rules at the club to help ensure safe golfing, according to Davis.
He said golfers are asked to not touch the golf stick, stay 10 feet away from other golfers, to not share clubs, food or drinks, and water coolers, ball washers, bunker rakes, and benches have been removed from the course to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
"Golf has been open in different parts fo the country and lots of courses have already adopted these practices. We will adjust them as restrictions are lifted," he said. "We are pretty optimistic. Golf is a socially distanced sport so courses in other parts of the country have seen increases in play."
Lakewood on the Green's Ken Justin was on the course Friday getting things ready as he hoped to be open on Saturday. He said while the opening only allows for walking the course, he was going to make the best of it.
The governor’s actions Friday were in close alignment with other Midwest states. On April 16, Whitmer announced that she and Govs. Mike DeWine (OH), Tony Evers (WI), Tim Walz (MN), JB Pritzker (IL), Eric Holcomb (IN), and Andy Beshear (KY) will work in close coordination to reopen the economy in the Midwest region. The governor is committed to continuing to work closely with other governors to protect families and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
