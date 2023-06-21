Local HAM radio club to participate in worldwide ‘Field Day’ this weekend

TUSTIN — Every year on the last weekend in June, more than 50,000 amateur radio operators representing 5,000 radio clubs take their radio stations portable to test their emergency communications capabilities in an event known as Field Day.
Cadillac’s local club, the Wexaukee Amateur Radio Club, will be joining their global counterparts at a remote property in Tustin.
“We will have around a dozen men and women operating throughout the 24-hour period,” said club president, Lyn Cryderman. “The goal is to set up a complete radio station in as little time as possible and then begin communicating with other stations. We will be up and running in about an hour.”
As an emergency preparedness event, most stations will use some form of alternative power source including solar, wind and portable generators. The Cadillac club opts for the latter.
“While the purpose is to make sure we are prepared to provide communications to various agencies should phone and internet services fail, it’s also a great opportunity for fun, food and fellowship.”
The local group will begin setting up around 11 a.m. Saturday for the event, which runs until noon on Sunday.
For security reasons, the address is not made public, but if anyone would like to visit the site, contact Cryderman at (616) 443-4733.
