Local haunted trail ready for Halloween weekend

LAKE CITY — Screams echoing through the forest. People running and falling down. Children vowing to never return.
No these are not short descriptions of a popular horror movie. Instead, they are just some of the things you’ll see on The Dead End haunted trail at 10451 W. Kelly Road in Lake City.
The attraction has grown in popularity since owners Natalie Dick and Sean Richardson decided to open it to the public last year. Richardson said they’ve been decorating their home for Halloween for seven years, but hadn’t done anything else until then.
“It’s something that we had talked about prior to this,” he said. “Last year we had opened up to the general public, for free, just to let them walk through what we have done and we had a great turnout, so we’re like now it’s time to see if we can go bigger.”
Since opening in the fall, Dick said they’ve had well over 500 people show up to walk through their trail. The trail consists of several rooms with various themes and scares inside. There are also different types of lighting and noise to disorient people.
“The theory behind that is, this room might not scare you but this one definitely will,” Richardson said. “You just hope for the best when it comes to that because everybody’s scared of something different, so we try to have a lot of variety out there.”
Every year, the couple said they will visit other haunted attractions to gather new ideas and see what others were doing. While the scare factor is important, Richardson said he enjoys building and designing new props the most.
“The creativity part of it just gets me going,” he said. “I love designing it. I love the setup of it.”
Richardson said they’ve spent over $30,000 on different Halloween decorations and props. He said setting everything up is done three months in advance. All that work is worth it when the line begins to form, the couple said.
“It was exciting to see how many people actually wanted something in this area,” Richardsons said.
The design of the trail doesn’t stay the same either. Richardson said they’ll move props around each weekend and have new volunteers.
Interacting with the public is also as important as the scares. Richardson said they obtain feedback from visitors, but also be a part of the community.
“I don’t want to get to the point where I don’t get to interact with everybody,” he said. “It kind of takes away from what we want to set up.”
This Halloween weekend, Richardson said they are turning everything up and looking to get more volunteers involved. Candy will also be handed out. Those interested in volunteering at the trail can call (231) 620-1528.
The trail will be open on Friday and Saturday from 8 to 11 p.m. Dick said the last weekend they will be open is Nov. 4 and 5. Tickets are $13 for adults and $10 for anyone under 12.
Richardson said they don’t recommend anyone under five entering the trail. He also said individuals should be wary of the flashing lights and loud music.
“The only thing we try to enforce is we don’t touch you, you can’t touch us,” he said.
Richardson said he hopes to see more families and local traffic visit the trail for the Halloween weekend. However, this year’s turnout already has the couple looking ahead to next year.
“That’s enough drive to make me expand it next year,” he said. “We’re already planning next year.”
“The turnout, the feedback, the local support, and everything else has been great.”
