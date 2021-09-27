Both Spectrum Healthcare and Munson Healthcare have issued correspondence and requirements regarding staff COVID-19 vaccinations.
In July, Spectrum Health announced it would require the COVID-19 vaccine for team members, medical staff, students, volunteers and contractors. There were, however, exemptions, including those for religious reasons or medical reasons.
Religious exemptions will be accepted consistent with Michigan law. Medical exemptions have been determined by clinical, vaccine and infectious disease experts on a medical exemption committee, consistent with the FDA label and available research to date.
Spectrum Health said a third exemption has been added as new research emerged.
Spectrum Health said the medical exemption committee has recommended allowing a temporary exemption for those who have had a positive PCR or antigen test for COVID-19 from a CLIA-certified lab plus a positive qualitative antibody test within the past three months.
Although Spectrum Health still recommends vaccination for people with prior COVID-19 infection, according to this new research, there is increasing evidence that natural infection affords protection from COVID-19 reinfection and severe symptoms for some time. Current studies are not clear on how long natural immunity protects from reinfection.
Vaccine trials and real-world data have shown that it is safe for previously infected individuals to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and side effects following vaccination were no greater in this group, according to Spectrum Health.
Should evidence in the future demonstrate significant waning of this protection, demonstration of longer-lasting protection, or evidence of a validated quantitative antibody titer result confirming immunity, then the deferral requirements will be updated, according to Spectrum Health.
Last week, Munson Healthcare announced its plan to fully comply with anticipated COVID-19 vaccination requirements for hospitals and health systems put forward by President Joe Biden on Sept. 9 and has established a proactive COVID-19 workforce vaccine requirement for the health system.
“Our health care team has faced extreme challenges over the past year and the vaccine is a critical tool to help eliminate this virus,” Dianne Michalek, Munson Healthcare chief communications officer said. “We look forward to learning more details about specific regulations and timing from the government.”
Under the announcement, the current workforce of employees, providers, contract workers, and students must receive their COVID-19 vaccination by Jan. 7, 2022, or earlier if mandated by a regulatory body. All new employees and providers who join the organization after Sept. 30 and all volunteers will be required to get the vaccine as a condition of employment and volunteer opportunities.
Pending additional regulations, all employees who work 100% remotely currently are excluded from this COVID-19 workforce vaccine requirement. Health system members and providers who are not compliant by Jan. 7, 2022, face corrective action and possible termination, according to information released by Munson Healthcare.
The health system will accept vaccination exemption requests through Nov. 15. A process similar to the one used for requesting an annual flu vaccination exemption will be used. A special committee will be established to thoroughly review all COVID-19 exemption requests, Munson Healthcare said.
Michalek said the organization continues to advocate for all the measures to limit the spread of the virus, such as universal masking inside health system facilities, appropriate use of personal protective equipment, hand washing and social distancing.
“We know that for some people this is a highly personal decision, but the science tells us that this is a safe vaccine, and it will help us shorten the impact of the pandemic. This decision will not only improve lives but save them,” she said.
