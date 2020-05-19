CADILLAC — With rumors of hospitals turning away patients, Munson Cadillac VP of Medical Affairs would like to make one thing very clear — a hospital would not turn away a patient in need of life-saving treatment.
"It has to be made clear, a patient would never, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever be turned away if they have any life-threatening condition," Dr. Joe Santangelo said. "That is sacrosanct among health care workers."
When the Stay Home executive order was put in place in March, Santangelo said much of the non-emergent services offered to patients were closed and many appointments, like routine mammograms and yearly check-ups, were canceled.
"It is easy to understand why people believe these rumors about patients being turned away," he said. "When this all started back on March 23, we had to suspend all non-emergent health care procedures. (...) There was a really good reason for that. It was all to prevent the spread of the virus. But, this meant a lot of things got canceled. We weren't allowed to do any elective procedures. There was a time that is seemed we weren't doing much at all.
At Spectrum Reed City Hospital, the walk-in clinic is still closed to patients but the emergency room has always been open, Communications Specialist John Norton said.
"I can see where someone maybe went to a walk-in clinic thinking they would be seen and finding out it was closed," Norton said. "Someone may feel they are being denied services with that."
But as restrictions begin to lift on hospitals, both Norton and Santangelo said more non-emergent services have started to open up. Radiology, for example, is allowing mammograms again.
"Just now, we are starting to open services back up. As things start to change, new plans come about and we are still figuring out where we fit into those plans," Santangelo said.
Santangelo said the hospitals have never been more prepared for patients. Santangelo said he believes Cadillac Hospital is better for all the extra precautions being taken due to COVID-19.
"We, like all hospitals, practice what is called universal precautions," he said. "(...) This means we are cleaning and sanitizing everything. (...) We are very aware of being extra careful. Nobody is skimping out on anything. And, with Cadillac being a COVID-19 care center, I think there is also a benefit to that.
"It has made us better about how we go about things like putting on and taking off equipment and keeping things as clean as possible. I hope that makes people feel more comfortable about coming to the hospital," he said
"If you are sick, please come to the hospital," he said. "If we have another outbreak, come to the emergency room. That is why we are here. We want to help."
