Two Cadillac area students recently were recognized at a recent conference that aimed at increasing opportunities and career potential.
Morgan McConnell, an eighth grader from Mackinaw Trail Middle School, earned third place in the Career Preparation category. Dakota Jewett, a senior at Cadillac Innovation High School, was named exemplary youth of the year for the Northwest Michigan region. These awards were given at the Jobs for Michigan’s Graduates Career Development Conference on April 21.
At the conference, students participated in several competitive events, including career preparation, creative problem solving and mock interviewing There also was a JMG Bowl, which was a team quiz event where students learned about business, industry and parliamentary procedure.
“JMG has taught me how important it is to be a leader and show others compassion,” Jewett said. “JMG is also the reason I decided to go attend Northwestern Michigan College this fall.”
Local schools represented at the event included Cadillac Innovation High School, Cadillac High School, Mackinaw Trail Middle School, Crooked Tree High School, the North Ed Career Tech Center, and the Wexford-Missaukee Career Tech Center. Thirty students total attended the event. Northwest Michigan Works! coordinates the JMG program at schools in the region.
On April 11, 28 students attended the JMG Legislative Day.
During that event, students met with their legislators to discuss issues that are important to them and their community. The students also took a guided tour of the capitol.
Schools represented at this event included Boyne Falls High School, Cadillac Innovation High School, Cadillac High School, Mackinaw Trail Middle School in Cadillac, CASMAN Academy in Manistee, Crooked Tree High School alternative program in Harbor Springs, North Ed Career Tech Center and the Wexford-Missaukee Career Tech Center.
The northern Michigan legislators who met with JMG students included Sens. Jon Bumstead, John Damoose and Michelle Hoitenga. The students also had the opportunity to meet with Reps. Betsy Coffia, Joseph Fox, Neil Friske and Curt VanderWall.
JMG is a youth opportunity organization on a mission to equip young people with the skills to overcome barriers and win in education, employment and in life. The JMG program consists of a comprehensive set of services designed to help young people achieve education and career goals. The purpose of this program is to inspire and connect youth to achieve a future beyond imagination.
