Local law enforcement graduate from school liaison training program

CADILLAC — Two law enforcement officers from local counties have recently graduated from the Michigan State Police TEAM School Liaison Program.
TEAM training — which stands for Teaching, Educating and Mentoring — is designed to help officers prepare for working with children on either a daily or consistent basis. Many of the officers put through the program have been assigned to school liaison positions, but others are in community-based positions where interactions with children are the norm.
Sgt. Martin Miller with the MSP Grants and Community Services Division oversees TEAM training each year and said the program provides officers with the tools they need to manage a classroom setting and effectively educate kids and teens on the dangers facing their demographic today.
Many officers are used to dealing primarily with adults in their communities of coverage, Miller said, and the transition into a school environment can be intimidating. When it comes to shootouts, vehicle chases and search warrants, officers know their protocol, but Miller’s training program familiarizes them with laws pertaining specifically to minors.
“Most of these officers are very good and very knowledgeable about things on the road, things in the home, but they’re not too sure about dealing with the kids and the laws that pertain to them,” he said. “So they can get into vaping, bullying, you can get into different drugs; they’re involved there.”
Marion school resource officer and TEAM graduate Clay Dougherty said he was most surprised to learn about how dangerous the internet can be for kids today. Dougherty’s TEAM training included a visit from the cyber crimes unit, where topics like cyberbullying and predatory behavior on social media were discussed.
It’s always been Dougherty’s goal to work with kids and teens. Prior to joining the sheriff’s department, he was employed with a few juvenile homes, which he said has given him a wealth of experience dealing with older age groups, but learning how to interact with students at the elementary age was new for him.
Now that he’s adopted the skills necessary to manage kids of a younger age, Dougherty is looking forward to using his combined experience to educate and protect the students of Marion Public Schools.
“I’ve had a lot of experience, especially with at risk youth in dealing with kids that have challenges,” he said. “So it was kind of right up my alley to be in this position.”
Cadillac Community Service Trooper David Skorka has also recently graduated from the TEAM program. Skorka has traditionally worked with adults, but as a community trooper, he said there are often times when he has to interact with kids of varying age groups.
Although Skorka doesn’t work directly in the schools, he makes an effort in his position to build strong relationships with area youth and said his experience with TEAM will help him continue to do so.
“It’s important that the kids understand that they can come and talk to us, and that they realize we are people,” he said. “We’re not just there to arrest people, we’re there to help and educate, and that we are somebody that they can trust and come to with their problems and ask for help.”
Miller said TEAM training has grown in its importance, because kids today are smarter than ever and may be more challenging with police. He believes that teaching officers how to build relationships with local students will help to prepare them for the interactions they could have with police in their adult years.
Aside from relationship building, Miller said TEAM has become an asset in keeping up with the ever-changing laws and guidelines surrounding kids and teens. New and unique dangers reveal themselves all the time, but with the right kind of training, he said officers will be ready to teach kids how to manage anything that comes their way.
