A plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the 13 men charged for their part in trying to execute that plan continues to make local, state, and national news.
Last week, however, law enforcement got a reminder complacency can be deadly, even in northern Michigan. The men who were conspiring together also were alleged to have discussed seeking out law enforcement and, at one point, even attacking a Michigan State Police Post. While none of that came to fruition, it didn't fall on deaf ears.
Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin was notified about the federal and state operations within his county on Oct. 6. Martin called the allegations that law enforcement also were potential targets were "unconscionable" and something he takes seriously.
"Basically, when someone targets law enforcement, we have to put that in the forefront and take the extra steps and avoid confrontation and injury," he said. "I don't care who they are or what is going on. If you are going to threaten the lives of law enforcement, we are going to take any steps we can to stop it from happening."
While the plot to kidnap Whitmer and other allegations involved with the plan have led to conversations within the sheriff's office, Martin said safety has been and will continue to be an ongoing discussion. He said there is nothing that can be taken for granted including all threats against law enforcement.
"Complacency will kill you. They say that in the academy," he said. "Officers will do their jobs for so long that sometimes they will have a traffic stop or go to a front door and think it will be routine. We have to approach every situation that anything can happen."
Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor said he hasn't addressed his staff directly regarding the allegation that law enforcement were potential targets but it has been a topic of discussion during shift briefings and amongst the deputies. Like Martin, Taylor said the threat to be ambushed is ever-present in today's environment and for that reason, training focuses on protecting police while they are on-duty and off-duty.
Unlike Martin, Taylor said he was not contacted by the FBI before the operation on Oct. 7.
"I understand those agencies operate throughout the state, and I'm not offended they took action in Wexford County. If there was a credible threat to local law enforcement, I believe they would have reached out," Taylor said.
Cadillac Michigan State Police Post Commander 1st Lt. Frank Keck said he is not sure if the alleged threats are going to change how things are done within his post or statewide. It is his contention the MSP already adhere to measures regarding trooper safety. He also said the Cadillac area has had this sort of activity for years, and it highlights the need for police to go about things safely. Like Martin and Taylor, Keck said there is no such thing as a routine day.
Although the MSP was involved with the operation across the state and in Cadillac, Keck said his post was not part of the operation. He said troopers from the Hometown Security Team were brought in to allow his troopers to remain on patrol
"You are always better off to take threats toward law enforcement more seriously and hope they are not. In this day and age, people are vocal and will say things on the computer they wouldn't in public," Keck said. "We look into them all. These guys were more serious than the average person."
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office announced on Oct. 8 the joint law enforcement effort that, after months of work, culminated on Oct. 7 with the execution of a series of search warrants and arrest warrants related to acts of terrorism under Michigan state law.
In total, 19 state felony charges were filed by Nessel against Eric Molitor, 36, of Cadillac, Paul Bellar, 21, of Milford, Shawn Fix, 38, of Belleville, Michael Null, 38, of Plainwell, William Null, 38, of Shelbyville, and Pete Musico, 42, and Joseph Morrison, 42, who live together in Munith. All seven are said to be known members of the militia group, Wolverine Watchmen, or associates of Wolverine Watchmen, according to the attorney general's office.
The suspects are alleged to have called on the groups’ members to identify the home addresses of law enforcement officers to target them; made threats of violence to instigate a civil war leading to societal collapse; and engaged in the planning and training for an operation to attack the state Capitol building and kidnap government officials, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Through the efforts of more than 200 state and federal law enforcement officials — including experts from outside of Michigan — officers executed a series of search warrants and arrest warrants in more than a dozen cities around the state, including, Belleville, Cadillac, Canton, Charlotte, Clarkston, Grand Rapids, Luther, Munith, Orion Township, Ovid, Portage, Shelby Township, and Waterford.
The charges against these seven men are subject to change after a complete review of the evidence obtained through the warrants and differ from those charges issued at the federal level.
Michael Null, William Null, and Molitor were arraigned on Oct. 8 in 86th District Court, while Musico and Morrison were arraigned on that same day in Jackson County's 12th District Court. Bellar has yet to be arraigned as he was arrested in Columbia, South Carolina on Oct. 7 and the attorney general’s office is working to extradite him to Michigan for arraignment on charges in Jackson County.
The Justice Department charged Adam Fox, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta of Michigan and Barry Croft of Delaware, with conspiring to kidnap Whitmer in federal court.
The charges in question are only accusations. Each defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.