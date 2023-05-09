Local lawmakers call for clarity in disposal of roadkill in Michigan

CADILLAC — A rotting animal carcass on the side of a road is unpleasant even when passing by it in an enclosed vehicle at high speed.
Imagine having to deal with that kind of sight and smell every day, and being unable to do anything about it.
Republican Rep. John Roth, of the 104th District, said an elderly women in his district recently contacted her county road commission after she discovered a deer on her property that was dead after being struck by a vehicle.
“After contacting her county road commission, she was told that the road commission was not allowed to move the deer, and to contact the DNR,” Roth said. “After contacting the DNR, she was told to bury the deer in her yard or put it in a trash receptacle. As you can imagine, these tasks were nearly impossible for a woman in her 80s.”
In response to his constituent’s complaint, Roth wrote a letter co-signed by 20 other legislators, (including local Republican Reps. Joseph Fox, Ken Borton and Tom Kunse) urging DNR Director Shannon Lott to allow county road commissions to dispose of roadkill or provide greater clarity for how roadkill should be handled.
“As of now, it is unclear if county road commissions can dispose of roadkill and how best to do so,” Roth said.
In his letter to the DNR, Roth wrote that “roadkill creates traffic hazards, draws in and threatens additional predatory and carnivorous animals, and is unpleasant to all.”
“It is a common sight for states as biodiverse as ours, and although there is little we can do to prevent this, there are measures we can take to reduce the effects of roadkill,” Roth added.
“I, along with my colleagues, believe that we should allow county road commission units to remove and dispose of roadkill. It is our belief that this will create a system in which roadkill is properly disposed of quickly and efficiently. Furthermore, I would like to propose the establishment of a list of procedures between the county road commissions and a locally based Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer to establish disposal sites and to ensure that roadkill carcasses are not the result of bad actors, poachers and so on.”
Lt. Joe Molnar, with the Law Enforcement Division at the Cadillac DNR post, said nothing in the current law prevents road commissions from removing animal carcasses from roadways under their management.
“Once removed, those carcasses should be disposed of properly,” said Molnar, who added that animals can be left to decompose naturally, put in a trash receptacle (so long as the trash collection company accepts dead animals), or buried on the property.
One way that carcasses can’t be disposed of, however, is by dumping them on state land.
“We have had complaints of carcasses being dumped on state-managed public land in Grand Traverse County,” Molnar said. “The DNR’s goal is to avoid this kind of illegal activity.”
It already is common practice among law enforcement agencies and road commissions in the area to move animal carcasses off the roadway, although disposing of those carcasses generally means just leaving them on the side of the road.
Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor said deputies will move carcasses if they pose a hazard to vehicles traveling on the roadway. If the animal is too large to move themselves, Taylor said deputies will call upon the Wexford County Road Commission to help move it.
In Lake County, Sheriff Rich Martin said either deputies or Lake County Road Commission personnel will move a dead animal off the roadway, depending on the situation.
Sometimes, deer and other desirable animal carcasses are claimed by the vehicle operator; Martin said they also have a program in Lake County that gives families in need the opportunity to claim a deer if the vehicle operator does not want it, although this program hasn’t been utilized very often.
Martin said many people assume that Lake County Animal Control is responsible for disposing of roadkill but due to staffing and budgetary limitations, that department’s duties mostly pertain to calls related to domestic animals.
As for whether or not Roth’s letter will lead to the implementation of additional roadkill policies at the state level, Molnar said that’s ultimately the call of higher-ups within the department.
