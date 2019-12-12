CADILLAC — With government distrust and cries of “drain the swamp‘ rising to a fever pitch during the last three years, the idea of allowing politicians to hold power for longer periods of time — or even indefinitely — might sound absurd to many people.
For both residents and lawmakers, while opinions differ, the issue doesn’t seem to be partisan: most voters in Michigan like existing term limits and regardless of party affiliation, many lawmakers don’t.
In November, a bipartisan group of ex-representatives and senators announced they intended to file a federal lawsuit against the state, seeking to end term limits on Michigan legislators.
The 1992 voter-approved term limit law, according to the suit, “has proven a failed social experiment: it has decreased the experience and competency of the legislature, decreased bipartisanship and coalition building, increased dynastic and recruitment-based representation, and increased the influence of lobbyists and special interest groups.‘
An argument promulgated by the group is that Michigan’s term limits prohibit lawmakers from developing the institutional knowledge and expertise required a make a real difference on behalf of their constituents.
Among the Michigan public, support for term limits is very strong.
According to a 2019 survey conducted by Pulse Opinion Research, 69% of Michigan voters oppose any change to term limits, which are six years for representatives and eight years for senators — the shortest term lengths in the nation.
Among those who responded, 58% said they would go even further and impose term limits on many other local government positions, including county commissioners and city council members.
Results of an unscientific online Cadillac News survey were even more pronounced: 87.5% of respondents said they favored term limits and among those who would like to see a change, almost half said they should be even shorter.
“All you need to do is look at our national government to know that we also need term limits there,‘ one respondent wrote. “Our founders had no intention of making elected office a full time permanent position. We shouldn’t either.‘
“The idea is to serve your country and then go back to civilian life,‘ wrote another respondent. “Career politicians are the problem!!‘
Evart resident Darwin Booher served as a representative and senator before reaching his term limit last year.
Booher supports term limits in principle but said he thinks they should be a tad longer — eight years for representatives and 12 years for senators.
“People always say you have term limits, they’re called elections,‘ Booher said. “While that’s true, when you have key chairman positions and they are held by the same person, they have more to say about how the state is run than the governor. There are some parts of the state that would never change and the longer you are there the better chance you have of holding key positions. New ideas and new people are good, just six years and eight years is too short.‘
Curt VanderWall, who replaced Booher as senator of the 35th District, agrees that term limits are necessary but in Michigan, they’re so short they stifle the legislative process. He said the short terms create a lapse in “mentors and leaders‘ for incoming lawmakers; a better way would be to round off term limits to 16-20 years, with lawmakers being able to serve that time in either the House, Senate or a combination of both, he said.
VanderWall added that he doesn’t think a lawsuit is the best way to address term limits in Michigan.
“We need to do what’s right for the state of Michigan,‘ VanderWall said. “And it needs to be done by the people.‘
Rep. Michele Hoitenga, R-Cadillac, said term limits are vital, especially in the federal government.
“However, Michigan term limits are the strictest in the nation and I believe they are too excessive and could be slightly adjusted,‘ Hoitenga said. “It has taken me three years to be truly effective in Lansing, and I still have much to learn, yet I am almost termed out already. Six years is too short in the House, especially when I’m constantly campaigning for re-election every other year. I would support two, four-year terms in the House, matching the Senate.‘
A 2018 report by the nonpartisan Citizens Research Council of Michigan found that while term limits increased turnover and correspondingly produced more open seat elections, they also “reduced the experience and knowledge of legislators, weakening the legislature and making it less effective.‘
The biggest losers of the weakened legislature appear to be local officials, who once were a more important source of information and guidance to legislators on issues and on how bills would affect local communities, the report stated, although researchers concluded the overall impact of term limits on Michigan is hard to determine at this point due to economic and cultural changes that coincided with their implementation.
Here are some of the other responses to the Cadillac News survey on term limits:
• “Term limits help prevent people from becoming a career politician. I feel the longer a person is in Congress getting that fat salary, the less they remain connected to those they represent.‘
• “If I took ‘years’ to figure out how to be effective at my (any) job....‘
• “They get too frivolous with tax money when they are comfortable in office.‘
• “Once again. The people who run for office consider themselves smarter and more important than the rest of us. We did vote for term limits and it was not an accident!‘
• “The longer these people hold their positions, the more likely they are to take advantage.‘
• “Term limits stop career politicians and bring in new ideas and technology. Career politicians develop an ‘it’s always been done this way’ attitude becoming resistant to change and new ideas.‘
• “I support term limits. It should encourage them to get the job done. Without term limits they settle in. Become career politicians.‘
• “No one else gets 4 or 6 years to learn the job. Do what you said or get out!‘
• “I used to think they were a good idea. But instead, lawmakers just get seasoned and become effective and they are out. They have to spend all their time campaigning which leaves less time for being effective.‘
