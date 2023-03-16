Local lawmakers are expressing disappointment about the recent Democrat-led effort to repeal Michigan’s right-to-work law and restore prevailing wage requirements.
Democrats have listed the repeal as one of their top legislative goals this session. The law, enacted in 2012 when Republicans fully controlled Michigan government, prohibits public and private unions from requiring that nonunion employees pay union dues even if the union bargains on their behalf.
Senators approved the repeal on a 20-17 vote, sending it back to the House, which passed its own version last week but must approve the final language. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has said she’ll sign it. The Senate also followed the House’s actions last week in voting to restore the state’s prevailing wage law, which requires contractors hired for state projects to pay union-level wages.
All of the area’s lawmakers in both the house and senate are Republicans, and several have issued statements critical of the right-to-work repeal and prevailing wage restoration.
“Right to Work provided Michigan workers with freedom and choices in the labor market that were previously denied to them,” said 36th District Sen. Michele Hoitenga, R-Manton. “It is not a coincidence that our state’s economy has grown over the past decade since its adoption. Democrats voted to deny freedom for workers and turn our economy back in the wrong direction.
“We know that prevailing wage laws harm our shared economy by guaranteeing that taxpayers are overcharged by millions of dollars each year on government construction projects. These laws unfairly restrict the competitive bidding process by catering to preapproved government favorites. Taxpayers deserve to get the best deal for their hard-earned dollars, and an open and competitive marketplace makes sure that happens. Prevailing wage mandates are fiscally irresponsible.”
Sen. Rick Outman, R-Six Lakes, of the 33rd District, was in the House of Representatives when the right-to-work legislation passed in 2012.
“We sent a message to Michigan workers and Michigan businesses that we were focused on growth and economic prosperity, and that they had our support,” said Outman. “The passage of Right to Work put an ‘open for business’ sign in the window of this state and the Democrats are now turning that sign around to read ‘closed’ and shutting the lights off.
“It is not a coincidence that our state’s economy has flourished since Right to Work was signed into law. Median household income is up, employee benefits have outpaced inflation, and manufacturing in Michigan has grown well beyond states without Right to Work protections. Today, the Democratic majority voted in favor of their union supporters and told the rest of the state’s workers they are a secondary priority.
“In addition to voting to repeal Right to Work, Senate Democrats also voted to reinstate the state’s previous prevailing wage law, which has been shown to inflate construction costs on government projects.
“One of our most important obligations as lawmakers is the responsible use of taxpayer dollars. The cost of a construction project being increased by 10 to 15% based solely on the fact that public employees work in the building is both senseless and wasteful. Prevailing wage unnecessarily inflates costs and takes funding away from schools and higher education institutions, and most importantly: Michigan taxpayers.”
Sen. Roger Hauck, R-Mount Pleasant, of the 33rd District, issued the following statement after the senate repealed the law.
“For nearly three decades, I was a proud, card-carrying member of the United Steelworkers Local 2-585,” Hauck said. “I was not just a member — I was elected by my fellow steelworkers as a steward and eventually, chief steward.
“I was in the trenches, negotiating with management and representing my co-workers and fellow union members. When Right to Work passed and unions across the state sounded the alarm, I didn’t bat an eye. I knew the value my union presented to myself and to other employees, and I knew that service would only continue to improve.
“We didn’t need intimidation or mandates for employees to see the value of their union. Shouldn’t this be the case for all unions? Shouldn’t they be able to make the case to their workers that their dues are worth it? Many life choices can be made depending on what is best for your individual needs, and seeking employment in this state should be no different.
“Right to Work shouldn’t affect any union that is doing things the right way. Make your case, prove your worth and the members will follow. Forcing people into something is never the avenue to success.
“Those who feel their views are represented by their union should be able to choose to participate — those who feel their views or concerns aren’t adequately addressed should not be forced to pay for underrepresentation. If unions want higher numbers, they need to earn it. It’s not the state’s job to artificially prop up union membership through a legislative mandate.
“All repealing this law would do is protect the few bad apples who aren’t doing it the right way. As a proud union member, I voted no on this anti-worker bill.”
State. Rep. Ken Borton, R-Gaylord, of the 105th District, said the repeal takes away the rights of Michigan workers.
“I am not anti-union, I’m pro-worker choice,” said Borton. “When workers see value in a union, they will want to join. But no Michigander should be forced to join a union and pay union dues just so they can find employment in a certain industry.”
Borton also voted against re-enacting Michigan’s prevailing wage requirement, saying that it adds to taxpayer costs.
“Restoring prevailing wage requirements is a blatant ploy by Democrats to pay back their large union benefactors at the expense of Michigan taxpayers,” Borton said. “The requirements contained in this bill are nothing more than an attempt to give union contractors an unfair advantage over other bidders that would offer the same service at a lower cost to taxpayers.”
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
