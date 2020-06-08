CADILLAC — Many local libraries will begin the reopening phase this week.
Libraries will be offering curbside service, rather than in-house visitors to ensure safety.
Cadillac Wexford Public Library Director Tracy Logan-Walker said the library and its two other branches will have special hours.
• Cadillac: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Manton: Noon to 6 p.m.
• Mesick: Noon to 6 p.m.
The three branches will be opening on June 10.
Logan-Walker said people may request up to 10 items per library card by calling or emailing their respective library.
“Opening up will give patrons access to physical materials again,‘ Logan-Walker said. “We’re working hard to find new avenues to give the people what they need.‘
The Ardis Missaukee District Library will be opening on June 8, resuming their normal business hours.
Library Director Laura Marion said they will have in-house patrons, but will also offer curbside service. She said requests are made via phone.
Marion said the library has activities planned for the summer.
“We do have plans that we can do outside or in a situation of safety,‘ Marion said.
Libraries will be hosting online summer reading programs rather than in-person to limit contact.
The Cadillac Wexford Public Library will begin its online program on June 20 and the Ardis Missaukee District Library starts its online program on June 22.
Social distancing and sanitations will be a big part of the reopening of the libraries.
Marion said they will limit how many people are allowed in the library at a time.
“We have a small library so the important thing is to modify how many people are in here at once,‘ Marion said. “Our community hasn’t been hit as hard as other communities, but we are going to be very safe.‘
The Missaukee District Library will have a sanitizing station prior to entering the building. They are asking people to wear a mask when inside.
Other modifications include fewer computers and checkout area that ensures people are 6 feet apart.
Although the Cadillac Wexford Public Library won’t be hosting in-house visitors, Logan-Walker said they will be performing a proper “cleaning and quarantining process‘ on materials according to recommendations from the CDC and the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
