Local life coach hosts seminar to empower senior community

CADILLAC — It’s senior life coach Penney McRae’s philosophy that fun doesn’t have to end when you get older, and she’s spreading the word with her Sassy Seniors seminar.
The Wexford County Council on Aging-sponsored event will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Cadillac First Church-Nazarene. McRae will kick things off at 2 p.m. and expects her presentation to run between 30 and 45 minutes.
It’s hard to feel good about aging, McRae said, because of the negative connotation it carries. In a society that’s hyper focused on reversing the effects of old age, there’s an unseen struggle amongst the senior community as they try to feel excitement about their future.
McRae said she was lucky to have found an excellent aging role model in her father, who lived to be 93 years old, but many of her peers aren’t feeling as confident about the transition into seniorhood. She developed her Sassy Seniors seminar as a way to help other seniors change their mindset about what it means to be “old.”
“I’ll be talking about what is possible. What can we do, not what can’t we do,” she said. “My dad always said, ‘Can’t never did nothing,’ so I don’t focus on what I can’t do anymore.”
For McRae, aging is about adapting to a new level of ability, not stripping yourself of the activities you’ve always loved. When her hip started to go in her 40s, McRae knew she wouldn’t be able to run like she used to, so she found an alternative in biking.
Without an avenue for movement, McRae said it’s easy for seniors to become depressed and disconnected from their community. Her program promotes the Three G’s method: get up, get moving and get dressed. If seniors follow all three each day, McRae said they’ll be surprised by the transformation it brings.
Although McRae tries to present a positive outlook on the aging process, she doesn’t intend to feign ignorance to the fact that there’s no way around aging. Sassy Seniors is not about forgetting that you’re getting older, she said, rather it’s about embracing age for what it is and continuing to make memories with family and have new experiences.
“The whole purpose is to open this up to create an awareness of what’s possible, and stop being silent, and come forward,” she said. “You’re valuable; you have gifts that somebody else doesn’t have, and so we’re just wanting you to come together, and I want us to be a voice to be loud and proud of who we are.”
McRae has heard many seniors say their best years are behind them, but she said it’s all about perspective. It’s natural for seniors to think about what they had in their youth, but she said it doesn’t discount everything that’s ahead.
Along with the mental and emotional obstacles people might face as they age, McRae said physical health and appearance are always a point of concern in the senior population. Her seminar will also touch briefly on how to maintain a well-balanced diet and movement routine.
After her presentation, McRae plans to engage the crowd in an activity she hopes will take them outside their comfort zone, and get them to have some fun. Light refreshments will be available throughout. The event is free of charge, but McRae said those interested in attending should RSVP by calling either 231-775-0133 or 231-920-2442.
