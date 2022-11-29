CADILLAC — Bill Bradfield is known for undertaking big projects.
He has planned and executed multiple international snowmobile trips as a fundraiser for diabetes research. That skill for planning and execution of the plan led to the Cadillac area becoming the focus of a pilot program for the Lions Clubs of Michigan and the Lions Clubs International Foundation, which eventually went statewide.
As for the snowmobiling trips he planned, the focus was to aid the fight against diabetes, and this endeavor utilized $250,000 statewide via the 11 Lions Club districts in that same fight.
In 2017, during the centennial year of the Lions Clubs International, diabetes was declared a new focus for programs to be developed for communities worldwide. A request was sent out by the Lions Club International seeking proposals from around the world and Lions Clubs of Michigan District 11E1, which includes the Cadillac Lions Club, responded to the request.
Bradfield said the District 11E1 Governor at the time reached out to him because he knew how to put together grant applications. With the new focus and the district governor’s knowledge that Bradfield had been working to raise money to help in the fight against and to raise awareness about diabetes since 1981, it seemed to be a match made in heaven.
After Bradfield got on board, he was told he had roughly one month to get his application in. With little time and no plan, Bradfield said he decided he would go to hospitals and clinics and sit down with them to find out what they were doing. He said at the time all of them had the same issue — there wasn’t enough funding to do their regular programs, including testing.
The submitted proposal was approved for a pilot program and it started immediately. The program was designed to service residents in 16 counties in the Northwest Michigan region, including those in Lake, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties.
The services provided included preliminary testing for diabetes, A1C testing, retinopathy testing of eyesight, MSU Dining with Diabetes cooking classes and Personal Approach To Health or PATH classes. The program and organization were both called Defense Against Diabetes, or DAD. The pilot program received a start-up grant for $45,000.
In 2018, after the success of the pilot program, a statewide proposal was sought. A steering committee was formed comprised of hospital and clinic organizations, doctors, nurses, Lions Club members, and providers in every county of the state. The pilot program was used as a template and the program was started statewide in 2019.
The 11 Lions Districts contributed 25% to the matching grant of $250,000, which was to be used for serving 11,000 participants across the state. The number of participants, however, was surpassed. The Lions Clubs International donated the remaining $187,000.
The grant was to be finished in May 2020, but due to the pandemic, adjustments had to be made, including using online training. Moving forward and with the grant dollars used, the Lions Clubs across the state will be relying on donations to continue these diabetes services.
