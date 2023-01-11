CADILLAC — Like most things when they start, David Bayer remembers the first year of blood drives he organized being smaller.
He kept working at it.
You see, he has a heart for this work and blood drives. A few years before the first blood drive held at Lifehouse Assembly Church in Cadillac happened, Bayer was in an automobile crash. In that 2007 crash, Bayer said he broke his neck and needed surgery, a neck fusion. During the procedure, he also needed a unit of blood.
While he was a regular blood donor before the crash, his receiving the blood during his surgery changed his life. It wasn’t until a few years later that he got the spark to start holding monthly blood drives.
Around 2012, the pastor at Lifehouse Assembly Church wanted to grow the church’s membership by thinking outside the box. The following week, Bayer said his employer, Four Winns, held a blood drive. That is when his pastor’s words and the notion to think outside the box started to meld together.
He had an idea.
Bayer said he talked to the blood drive coordinator at the boat manufacturer and thought the church could host a similar event. The idea was that people would come to the blood drive at the church and maybe become interested in checking out what else they had to offer. After a discussion with the pastor, Bayer said the idea was green-lighted.
“My plan was we would do it the first Monday of every month. As we hosted the blood drives, people would get to know Lifehouse — what it does and membership would grow,” he said.
While the idea was to host the drives monthly, Bayer said the first year they held three. He also said the blood drives were slow and weren’t sure if the event reached 12 units of blood during the first blood drive in May 2012. Every time the church held a blood drive, things improved and more people came.
“Back in the beginning, I would hand out flyers. I would talk with people and if they were interested (in donating blood) I would give them a flyer,” he said. “I was working at Four Winns at the time, so I would talk to people there during breaks. I still do that. Not as often, but I still do that.”
While in the beginning, he used word of mouth and face-to-face interactions to get people to donate, now he spends most of his time calling donors. His current donor list is more than 600 people long, and that means a lot of calling and a lot of texting leading up to the monthly blood drives.
That process usually starts about two weeks before the blood drive is held but it can vary.
Although he proudly worked at Four Winns for nearly 35 years, he had to go on disability in 2020. Bayer said he had some heart issues, including calcification of his pericardium. That led to open-heart surgery. With not being able to work, Bayer said he can devote more time to volunteering.
That, of course, means organizing more blood drives.
This includes blood drives at BC Pizza in Cadillac, a blood drive in Manton targeting the Amish community and the Christian music festival in Gaylord, Big Ticket Festival. While it started as a way to grow Lifehouse Assembly’s membership, Bayer said the blood drives are more about serving the community and saving lives.
“There have only been two families who came to church there because of the blood drives,” he said. “We are hosting them more as a way to help serve the community in a positive way.”
Susan Street is a senior account representative for Versiti and said the monthly blood drives held at the Cadillac church are one of the top locations in the state in terms of the amount of blood they collect. She also said it is unique in the fact that it is a monthly blood drive.
Typically, groups that hold more than one drive a year do six because donors are only able to donate every two months. Lifehouse does 12.
“It is a tall task to get in as many donors as they have every month. Each month, (Bayer) is having to get new donors in the door,” he said. “They (the donors) do come back every couple of months when they are eligible, but he has a large reach. He is an amazing human.”
Just doing quick math, Street said during the time the church has held the blood drives, Lifehouse has easily collected more than 5,000 units of blood. So for each unit collected, Street said three patients can benefit. That equates to at least 15,000 patients who have benefited from the lifesaving work Bayer and his group of volunteers have done.
Bayer said the goal of the blood drives is to get 55 units. Sometimes there are more collected and sometimes there are fewer.
To say there would be a giant hole if the Lifehouse blood drives were to end would be an understatement.
“That would be 55 pints we would have to replace. That is more than 150 patients that wouldn’t be served in the same capacity. Our goal is to make sure blood is always ready, so it would put us in a shortage situation,” she said.
Luckily for Street, Versiti and people who may need blood, Bayer said he plans on continuing as long as he is able. He said he has been playfully teased that he is going to be in his 80s, living in a nursing home and saying he needs to get to the blood drive.
“Saving lives is why I do it,” he said.
Donors are encouraged to make an appointment for the Lifehouse Assembly Church or any other nearby blood drives by calling 1-866-MI-BLOOD (642-5663) or visiting www.versiti.org/blood-donation-locations/michigan.
