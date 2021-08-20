LAKE CITY — With the sun shining over Lake Missaukee, McBain farmer Jack Winkel took to the water Monday evening and began swimming.
His goal?
To help raise awareness for a water tank funding project being put on by Hands for Haiti.
“I’m always looking for ways to use my abilities to help benefit others,” said Winkel, a member of Hands for Haiti organization.
Since 2010, the Lake City-based nonprofit has been helping people in central Haiti with food, schooling, healthcare, and agriculture. With the dry season approaching on the island, Hands for Haiti executive director Debbi Gischia said they are looking to help out Haitian farmers working up in the mountains.
“We really saw a need for assistance for the people of Haiti,” Gischia said.
For Haitian farmers working up in the mountains, Gischia said it is difficult for them to grow their crops due to the rocky terrain and lack of water. During the dry season, Gischia said many of the farmers have to walk miles to gather water for their crops.
Seeing these farmers’ struggles firsthand during her many trips to Haiti, Gischia said her organization wanted to help them in any way they could. That’s where Hands in Haiti decided to start up the water tank funding project. With the goal of raising $10,000, Gischia said they want to use the money to provide five water tanks for farmers to give them a closer source of water.
“Them wanting to work really encouraged us to help them out,” Gischia said.
Gischia said many of the farmers rely on their crops to not only feed their families but also sell at local markets and bring in money to support their families.
“Those crops are just so important,” Gischia said. “It’s their livelihood.”
The 62-old-year Winkel also understands the hardships of farming and the importance of maintaining healthy crops. So, when the semi-retired farmer heard about the project, he saw an opportunity to use his physical abilities to help out.
“What inspired me is I wanted to swim across Lake Missaukee to help ... benefit the (Haitian) farmers,” Winkel said.
Having also seen the tireless efforts of the Haitian farmers during his trips to Haiti, Winkel said he wanted to help provide water for the Haitian farmers. Though he doesn’t consider himself an avid swimmer, he wanted to do an activity that would tie into the theme of providing water for those in need.
Once deciding on swimming across Lake Missaukee, Winkel presented his idea to Gischia (which was later called Swim Strokes for Haitian Folks), who loved it.
In preparation for the swim, Winkel said he practiced in smaller lakes to ensure he could make the swim across the larger Lake Missaukee. Once he got comfortable in the smaller lakes, he went out to Lake Missaukee and made final preparations, including measuring the distance he would be swimming.
When Monday evening rolled around, Winkel began his 1.2-mile journey across the lake, which was live-streamed on Facebook. With a couple of boats in the area to ensure his safety and a few breaks sprinkled in, Winkel’s swim took about an hour, faster than what he expected.
“I thought it was quite an accomplishment,” Winkel said.
Thanks to Winkel’s swim, Gischia said they were able to raise $1,555 on their Facebook page, putting them close to their goal. With the possibility of exceeding their goal, Gischia said they are looking at getting a sixth water tank for the health clinic the organization built in Haiti.
With their water tank funding project closing in on $10,000, Gischia said they are already planning future projects and events, including building another school in Haiti and a golf outing in September. Gischia said she was grateful for everyone who continues to help out her organization.
“Honestly, it’s really special that we have Jack and people who support him believing in our organization,” Gischia said.
