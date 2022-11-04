REED CITY — Local schools are finally free of masks, social distancing and virtual learning, but the COVID-19 pandemic is still creating setbacks for marching band programs.
It’s no secret that the pandemic has impacted schools in a big way, and while there’s been a focus on its disruption to athletics and academics, band directors say the struggle is real for the arts, too.
For two years, students had no choice but to learn their instruments in a virtual classroom. Combined with the inability to properly march and unsuccessful recruiting, the result has been a noticeable drop in band participation.
Reed City Public Schools Band Director Jamie Denslow said when everything shut down in March 2020, most of his beginner musicians had only been acquainted with their instruments for a few months. Even though Denslow’s classes adapted well to the abrupt change, he said some students’ interest faded overtime without receiving the benefit of hands-on instruction.
“So over the summer, they would decide not to come back for a second year,” he said. “The other struggle of coming back that fall was that, even at that time, schools were putting together their back-to-school plan, but the music guidance was still kind of out there.”
Denslow didn’t see much direction coming from the state on how to conduct music programs specifically, and he didn’t know what he was allowed to do as far as finding creative ways to keep students engaged. Prior to the pandemic, Denslow estimates that the Reed City High School marching band had anywhere from 60-70 band members.
By the start of the 2021 school year they had 56 members, and dropped to 52 last fall. Currently, the band is made up of 43 students.
“Next year, I’ll be lucky if I can hold onto 40 of my high school,” he said.
At Evart Public Schools, Music Teacher Diana Craven said she has enough kids in the classroom, but with a lack of instrument variety, the band was unable to march this season.
Craven and her students were still in attendance at every football game to show their support and play from the stands. Although it was odd to be off the field, it gave Craven the opportunity to concentrate on the music, rather than marching choreography.
“The kids sound absolutely amazing, and a lot of people from the community have come up and talk to the kids and told me how good the band sounds,” she said. “The kids missed the marching, I missed the marching band, but we were able to really sound great in the stands.”
Aside from band numbers, Denslow and Craven have both found it challenging to get students up to par after their time away from the classroom. Consistency is key when it comes to learning an instrument. Denslow said hand and mouth positioning and breathing are foundational skills for playing any wind or brass instrument, but he couldn’t take corrective measures through a computer screen.
Practice was possible in a virtual setting, but not every kid was able to play their instrument during class time. Without Denslow physically present to keep students accountable and on task, gauging their success wasn’t so easy either.
“It was all through a screen. It was really difficult to see what they were doing, especially if we didn’t have cameras or their audio wasn’t always working,” he said. “Parents were at home, and they were working from home, so kids couldn’t play their instrument during the day. It really was just kind of a mess trying to hold it all together.”
Now that football season has wrapped up, Denslow has been playing catch up with students who are still behind. Within the next few years, his seasoned students will become fewer as they graduate, and those who joined the program in the midst of COVID will make up the majority of the band. He said maintaining status quo is more crucial than ever.
Craven’s challenge this year is similar to Denslow’s. With a split classroom of advanced students and students who started learning their instrument during COVID, Craven has to adapt her teaching to cater to their differing skill levels, while making sure they still feel encouraged.
“It’s very important to not let the kids who are behind feel discouraged, because they are where they’re supposed to be,” she said. “It’s normal to be where they are, but we need them to be in the band in a few years.”
As the school year continues, Denslow is hoping he can recruit more successfully with his music exploration class, which allows younger students to try out different instruments before committing to just one.
Craven said community and district support for the band has remained strong, but in order for things to continue in a positive direction, the resources need to be there.
“The percussion, the color guard, woodwinds, brass, I do everything myself, and it is extremely hard to keep up on that without the student leadership that I used to have,” she said. “It would be helpful to have more resources, to hire people to help me with the different sections and catch them up to where they’re supposed to be.”
