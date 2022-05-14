CADILLAC — For the first time ever, Gracey Byerlein was feeling comfortable in her own skin. All it took was seeing herself through a different lens.
That lens belongs to photographer Nickey Niles, and together the team of two has been promoting positive body image and women’s empowerment through a series of photoshoots. It was never Byerlein’s intention to pursue a modeling career, but she found herself inspired to help other women overcome their insecurity by taking that leap herself.
“I was bullied very bad in high school, I was never confident. It was a very dark spot for me, and I would like to bring light to the situation like bullying,” she said. “And I know a lot of women suffer with body image, and I really want to help other women feel comfortable in their skin.”
Almost a year and a half ago, Byerlein reached out to her cousin, Niles, to help her achieve her dream of spreading positivity to others. Soon after, Byerlein started her own business called IAMHERModeling and began going on solo shoots with Niles to build her portfolio, and her self-confidence.
“We started taking just pictures of her, and she fell in love with herself again and being confident in herself, and she was very passionate about making other women feel that way as well,” Niles said. “So then we came up with the idea of doing a body positivity shoot.”
Word of the body positivity shoot was spread through the IAMHERModeling Facebook page. Although Byerlein knew her friends would be interested, she said many other women in the community started to get on board and wanted to be a part of the project. The shoot took place on April 9, and Niles said the experience was unlike anything else.
For some models, it took a bit of encouragement to feel comfortable in front of the camera. Byerlein said she’d remedy their nerves by helping them with poses or offering to be photographed with them for support. Once the fear slipped away, Niles was able to capture the distinct change in their spirit.
“It’s a beautiful process of seeing these girls just all light up, because I’m the one that’s behind the camera, so I get to see it all in action,” she said. “And it’s something that Gracey has always been super passionate about ... and I was very proud of each one of those girls for what they did.”
From behind the camera, Niles said she’s focused on the models’ natural beauty. Each woman has a story to tell, she said, and as the photographer, it’s her job to tell that story while accenting what makes them unique.
The modeling industry is often not favorable to every body size and shape. While there has been some effort to be more inclusive by highlighting models like Tess Holiday and Ashley Graham, Byerlein said there’s still discrimination within the world of modeling. Through her work, Byerlein wants to embolden women to wear that dress they never wear, or to not be afraid to show their stretch marks.
Insecurity and negative body image aren’t exclusive to the plus size community either. Byerlein and Niles said there were women of a smaller size participating in their shoot who weren’t 100% comfortable with themselves. The experience illustrated that very woman, no matter their size, feels the impact of what’s shown in media as the “ideal body.”
After enduring years of bullying, Byerlein eventually had to leave her high school. She said her peers often called her fat or ugly, and told her she couldn’t ever be successful. Instead of letting those words knock her down, she uses them to light a fire within herself and continue her modeling work.
When Byerlein connected with Niles, their mission of body positivity took off, and they plan to take the project as far as it can possibly go.
“We want to take it places we’ve never been before. We want to want people to hear it that have never met us before,” Byerlein said. “We want everybody to just hopefully get a really good message from us”.
Another women’s empowerment shoot is being held on June 11 in Cadillac, and Niles said 25 women have already shown interested in attending. Most of the models are local, but others are coming from Mount Pleasant, Grand Rapids and Chicago. Another participant is flying in from California, Byerlein said.
Setting and costumes are typically coordinated by Niles, and she tries to get creative with every shoot they do. For one event, she had each model hold a rose, and for another they each donned their own crown.
Some of the team’s modeling events include a fee, but Niles said it’s never more than $20 per person, and if someone can’t fit the payment into their budget, it’s never required.
“Not all of them are paid,” Byerlein said. “We do a lot of free ones and stuff like that, just so people can get together and have fun, you know, feel confident.”
“It’s cool too, because some of these girls have never met one another, and they become friends afterwards,” Niles added.
Along with being an advocate for body positivity, Byerlein said she’s a mental health advocate as well. Modeling has become a way for her to relieve her anxiety and put herself in a positive headspace. Seeing other women feel good about themselves makes Byerlein feel good about herself too, because it means she’s achieved what she set out to do by modeling.
“I know a lot of people get into modeling for the money or the fame,” Byerlein said. “I’m doing it because I want to make other women feel good about themselves.”
