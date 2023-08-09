CADILLAC — Liz MacCord was scrolling through her phone when something caught her eye recently.
The social media post was for something called Play Music on the Porch Day. With her curiosity piqued, MacCord went to her computer and the event website. She found a map with the people who have registered their porch as a place where music will be played on Aug. 26 but when she looked in the Cadillac area there was no one.
MacCord said that couldn’t happen here so she decided to see what could be done to remedy that lack of porch music on Aug. 26. Although MacCord is on the Cadillac Area Symphony Orchestra Board, she said this isn’t necessarily a CASO event but rather something for anyone to do.
Since she started recruiting musicians to partake in this, she has found six porches around Cadillac that are hosting groups. Some will be performing in the morning while others will be jamming in the afternoon.
As luck would have it, MacCord said each of the porches in Cadillac has a different genre of music including ragtime, late 50s/60s rock and roll and ballads, a brass quartet/quintet, a string quartet, beginning students, and those who just want to jam. They also are scattered throughout the area including on Cass Street, Farrar Street, East Mason Street, Granite Street and Marble Street. A full list with addresses can will be available before the event on the CASO website, cadillacsymphony.org, according to MacCord.
She also said if anyone is interested in hosting musicians on their porch or performing, there is still time to add to that list.
“If someone wants to do it, they can give me a holler and I will help them find a porch or they can do it on their own porch,” she said.
Every year on the last Saturday in August, Play Music on the Porch Day is held across the country and the world. The event was shared with the world in 2014 and by 2018 thousands of musicians from at least 70 countries and thousands of cities participated. It continues to grow, according to the event’s website.
To contact MacCord call (231) 824-3026. For more information about Play Music on the Porch Day go to playmusicontheporchday.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.