LAKE CITY — A local naval sea cadet unit is searching for new recruits to join.
The U.S.S. Michigan (SSGN727) Division is looking for children ages 10 to 17 years old to join its crew. With recruiting numbers down for the unit, U.S. Naval Sea Cadets Corps Lt. David Anscomb said they are looking for kids in Missaukee, Wexford and the surrounding counties.
“The numbers are down just like regular military,” Anscomb said. “Recruiting objectives haven’t been met. Every year, we keep losing cadets to school functions and sports and everything, and it’s hard to find dedicated kids anymore.”
Anscomb said applicants will need to be in good academic standing, must be crime- and drug-free, be physically fit, and have approval from their school. Though the program isn’t a military school, he said they are sponsored by the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard and follow those guidelines.
The cost to enroll in the program is $90, which is an annual fee. The unit also charges $110 for a recruit’s seabag, which includes their uniform and other items.
Children ages 10 to 13 will join the Navy League Cadets junior program, while those 13 and up join the Navy Sea Cadets senior program. Cadets will train at the Rock Youth building at the Lake City Christian Reformed Church for one weekend each month. The cost of each weekend is around $35.
“Training varies,” Anscomb said. “It can range from culinary one weekend to fire training or marksmanship.”
Recruits begin training as soon as they join. After around three months, Anscomb said the recruits can go through boot camp to be eligible for the advanced training. The boot camp can last between seven to 10 days based on a recruit’s age.
The advanced training programs include at-sea training with the Navy and Coast Guard, submarine orientation, SEAL training, search and rescue, and international exchanges.
“It’s a youth leadership development program,” Anscomb said. “It teaches them how to be respectful and good people. It gives them a heads up if they want to go into the military.”
The unit will host an open house at the church on March 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anscomb said recruits can come in with a parent to talk and learn more about the program.
Adult volunteers are also needed. Anscomb said they are looking for people with some type of skill, which doesn’t need to be military-related. Those with seamanship, engineering, administrative and fundraising skills are especially needed.
Volunteers will need to pass a background check.
For questions, more information or to become a volunteer, contact the division at danscomb@seacadets.org or visit www.seacadets.org.
