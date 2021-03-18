When an emergency happens, people often take for granted that a professional team of medical responders is just a phone call away.
Like any business that performs a service, however, EMS providers have to contend with certain financial limitations. Those limitations were highlighted and heightened by the COVID-19 crisis last year, and providers across the state say now is the time to have a discussion about funding — before it’s too late.
According to a press release issued recently by the Michigan Association of Ambulance Services and the Michigan Association of Fire Chiefs, EMS services haven’t seen a true funding increase in more than 20 years. The last rate increase paid by the state occurred in 2000 and EMS payments have been reduced twice since then.
“The funding issues that EMS is facing aren’t new, but COVID-19 exposed the major flaws in the system and now it’s time to right this wrong,‘ said Jack Fisher, MAAS president. “This severe underfunding, combined with additional pandemic-related costs we have incurred, have pushed EMS to the brink. The answer is proper funding and we are asking our state leaders to prioritize EMS in the state budget.‘
“Michigan’s Life Support agencies are expected to respond to all medical emergencies, but aren’t being adequately reimbursed for their expenses,” said MAFC President Jeff Roberts, Chief of the Wixom Fire Department. “Our first responders have been on the front lines saving lives and putting their own health at risk during this pandemic. All we ask in return is the chance for proper funding so that we can continue to deliver high quality service to those in need in our communities.”
Jason MacDonald, vice president of operations for Mobile Medical Response, which provides medical transport for much of Wexford County, said Medicaid reimbursements are the biggest problem right now in terms of funding for their services.
With most third-party insurance companies, the cost of an ambulance ride is largely covered, with the patient billed for any remaining costs, said MacDonald, who also serves as president-elect on the MAAS Board of Directors. With Medicaid, however, only a small portion of the cost of services is covered, and they aren’t able to send a bill to the patient to cover remaining costs.
While they’re able to offset some of those costs through commercial insurance and automobile insurance (when an emergency involves a crash), the rest of those costs must be absorbed by the EMS providers.
Absorbing those costs has become increasingly difficult, as nearly every facet of the business has become more expensive: fuel costs, liability insurance, medical supplies and the cost of health insurance for employees all have increased while funding has remained stagnant since 2000, MacDonald said.
Additionally, EMS providers now have to invest heavily on materials and personal protective equipment related to COVID-19. They also have to spend a lot more time sanitizing ambulances after every run.
In order to cover all these costs, providers have had to lower pay for employees, which in turn makes it more difficult to attract new employees. Exacerbating this problem is a precipitous drop in the number of new paramedics trained each year since the state implemented stricter accreditation requirements.
In 2012, MacDonald said 600-700 new paramedics were trained in Michigan. By 2017, the number of new trainees had dropped to 280 before rebounding slightly into the 380 range, then falling back into the 290 range for the last couple of years.
Part of the reason there are fewer paramedics is that many of the institutions that had been providing the training dropped their programs following the change in accreditation requirements. MacDonald said the number of paramedic programs in the state has dropped from 42 to 27, and several of those 27 are not offering programs at this time.
MacDonald and others fear that cost increases combined with the Medicaid funding disparity and the ongoing challenge of finding new employees eventually will lead to serious problems in service quality, which in a field like EMS could mean the difference between life and death.
“The worry is that EMS will start to falter and not be able to provide the same level of service,‘ MacDonald said.
In areas with large enough population density, MacDonald said they’re able to support operations through sheer call volume but in rural areas such as many parts of Northern Michigan, they don’t receive enough calls to offset the cost versus coverage difference.
To get around this, many departments have turned to taxpayers to provide supplemental funding through a millage.
Allen Sherburne, captain of the Mesick Rescue Squad, said if not for the support of a three-mil tax levy approved by voters in Antioch, Springville, half of Wexford, and half of Hanover townships, they wouldn’t be able to cover the cost of their services: the millage effectively subsidizes those patients whose insurance doesn’t fully cover EMS costs.
Even with the millage, however, Sherburne said they still can’t afford to pay their employees a competitive wage, since they also have to stock money away to purchase new ambulances and medical equipment on a routine basis.
Fortunately, Sherburne said his crew is made up of residents who continue working despite the low pay.
“We have a very dedicated staff determined to continue serving their friends, families and neighbors,‘ Sherburne said. “Otherwise they’d be working somewhere else.‘
Missaukee EMS Director Aaron Sogge said part of the reason why EMS isn’t funded properly is because it’s classified as a transportation service rather than a health care or emergency service.
Back when EMS as a profession began in the 1960s, it was an initiative to reduce the number of fatalities resulting from automobile crashes. Eventually, they expanded to other types of medical emergencies besides just crashes but as a transportation service, Sogge said they receive less of a reimbursement than a hospital or other necessary public service does.
Sogge echoed MacDonald’s and Sherburne’s sentiments about how the funding disparity has affected pay rates for paramedics and other EMS personnel.
“It makes it extremely hard to find employees,‘ said Sogge, who added that considering the range of medical expertise and training required in the EMS field, the level of pay makes it hard to attract new people into the profession. “We’re the multi-tool of the health care field and our people are barely able to make ends meet at home,‘ he said.
While smaller departments like Missaukee EMS and the Mesick Rescue Squad have gone the millage route to cover their costs, larger departments have a more difficult time doing this, because they would have to be more responsible to the areas that pay the millage versus areas that don’t, Sogge said.
MacDonald, with MMR, said they do partner with communities that are interested in paying a millage to have a dedicated EMS unit on standby at all times. An example of such an arrangement is Elk Rapids.
Considering how expensive such an arrangement is, however, it’s not feasible for many communities, which is why MAAS and MAFC are calling on the legislature to increase state funding to bolster Medicaid reimbursement rates by $10 million.
Increasing Medicaid reimbursements by $10 million statewide would bring them up to the level of Medicare, which also doesn’t fully cover services but would be a good start, MacDonald said.
“We’re going to try to reach out to as many legislators and stakeholders as we can,‘ MacDonald said. “EMS has been waiting decades for this.‘
State Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, said he’s had some discussions with EMS officials about the funding issue.
“We know we have a problem and we’re looking at how to address it,‘ VanderWall said. “I’ve asked them to come back to me with ideas and I’ve also asked the appropriation (chairperson). We’re still really early in the stages but we hope to introduce a bill soon.‘
VanderWall said he’d like to have a bill ready by sometime in mid-April.
