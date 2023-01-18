LAKE CITY — It’s been a battle for Cadillac resident and former CAPS teacher Jaklyn Brunk the last two years.
One organization is trying to help Brunk win that battle.
The Lake City Eagle is hosting a spaghetti dinner and auction to help Brunk raise money for a medical appointment at the Mayo Clinic. Brunk is currently dealing with several health conditions.
The event will take place on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 5 to 7 p.m., with the auction starting at 6 p.m.
“At this point, our goal is just to make as much as we can,” Brunk’s mother and one of the event organizers, Elizabeth Kitchen, said.
Brunk’s battle for her health has gone on for years. In 2011, Brunk said she was in a car crash that basically split her in half. The crash left her with a broken pelvis, hips, back and a shattered collarbone. She also is missing parts of her right leg.
After the crash, Kitchen said the doctors told her daughter she would never walk or have children. Against the odds, Brunk was able to walk and now has three children ages eight, six and three.
“She walked through her graduation class,” Kitchen said. “She graduated with honors. She has a college degree and she’s been pushing forward through everything. I mean, she’s been battling it all.”
Life threw another curveball when Brunk got sick with multiple illnesses, including COVID-19 twice, a stomach bug and influenza A.
The hits didn’t stop there. Brunk said she was recently diagnosed with mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS).
This condition caused her to have allergic reactions to various things she’s not actually allergic to.
“It’s put me on a very restricted diet,” she said. “I have to be on an anti-histamine diet, which cut out pretty much all of my favorite foods.”
Brunk said she is taking two medications to manage her MCAS and is hoping to start two more medications to help stop the mast cells from being released.
The Cadillac mother is also battling dysautonomia, which is a dysfunction of the autonomic nervous system. Brunk said this disorder affects bodily functions we don’t think about like blood pressure, digestion and heart rate.
As a result, Brunk said her heart rate is severely low and certain things caused her blood pressure to drop. Other symptoms can appear, such as shortness of breath and sweating.
She is also exercise and cold-intolerant, meaning she can’t exercise or be out in the cold without suffering an allergic reaction and has a tremor on the right side that is spreading to her left.
“When I’m in dysautonomia, I just feel really unwell and that’s just a feeling of doom is how they describe the symptom,” she said.
As one can imagine, these health issues have taken a toll on her life. Brunk said she lost her job as a preschool teacher at the Great Start Readiness Program at the Cadillac Area Public Schools in September 2022. This resulted in her also losing her insurance.
Brunk said she also can’t drive at the risk of her passing out. This has resulted in Brunk needing her husband to drive her to various appointments.
“We’re already down my paycheck and then he has to take time off work every time that I have an appointment because he has to take me,” she said.
Brunk’s goal is to raise money to go getting testing for her autonomic dysfunction. She does have an appointment scheduled at the University of Michigan, but they aren’t accepting new autonomic dysfunction patients.
Therefore, her goal is to raise enough money to go to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. The cost of this appointment is $5,000 and the clinic doesn’t accept her Michigan Medicaid. A treatment plan would then be determined after her test results.
“It would really save me because these symptoms are getting worse, and I really do need to get in for testing,” she said.
Kitchen said they are looking for items to be donated, so they can be auctioned off at the dinner. Those interested can either drop items off at the Lake City Eagles or reach out to her on Facebook about donating.
Brunk also has a GoFundMe page up at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-with-jaklyns-medical-expenses?qid=8539ead8bfddffa818f542d9cc7f455b. The page has raised over $1,100 so far.
