MARION — With October right around the corner, the spookiest month of the year is almost upon us.
As we approach the early days of the Halloween season, Karl Bailey of Nightmares in the Neighborhood and his family are preparing something special for the community.
Every Friday and Saturday this October, Bailey said they are opening up their haunted house at the Marion Veteran’s Park Campground from 7 to 11 p.m. At $10 a ticket, visitors have the opportunity to make their way through two haunted houses and experience scares at every turn.
“We have clowns, chainsaws, a bunch of animated props, people jumping out wherever,” Bailey said. “We also have a maze in one building where you have several choices on where to go, and there’s normally somebody going to be standing somewhere you don’t expect them.”
Six years ago, Bailey said he started the haunted house to help his daughter Ashley’s organization, the Community Kindness Project. What started as a small event has now grown into a big operation.
“We started off with four rooms,” Bailey said “And now we’re up to buildings for the haunted house.”
As the attraction has expanded, the goal has remained the same — to support the Community Kindness Project.
Bailey said the project supports the community is various ways, including victims of house fires and expecting mothers. He also said they adopt families for Thanksgiving and Christmas and provide them with dinner and gifts.
Since the project was originally being funded out of their pockets, Bailey said the house has helped them keep the project going all these years.
“My daughter started the Community Kindness Project several years ago to help out a youth that had been hurt in a quad accident,” Bailey said. “We started an online auction, and it just kind of grew from there.”
Along with the ghosts and ghouls of the haunted house, Bailey said his family is also putting on a kid’s day on Oct 9. at the local fairgrounds from 2 to 4 p.m. With this free event, he said there will be games, prizes, and trunk or treating for the kids.
“It gives the kids a chance to get out, get candy and have some fun,” Bailey said. “Play some games, dress up.”
With so much going on, Bailey said they are still looking for volunteers to help out with both events.
“We’re passing out flyers and stuff today (Monday) for the haunted houses and for the kid’s day,” Bailey said. “Still inviting people out that want to decorate their cars and come on out for trunk or treating for the kids.”
With visitors from all over coming out to his previous haunted houses, Bailey said he is hoping for another big turnout.
“We’re hoping that we have a busy season and that everybody enjoys it,” Bailey said.
