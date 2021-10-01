MARION - With temperatures cooling off and tree leaves changing color, the Halloween season has almost arrived in Northern Michigan.
With the holiday comes candy, costumes, and different events. A couple of those events are being hosted by Karl Bailey of Nightmares in the Neighborhood and his family, a haunted house, and a kid's day.
Every Friday and Saturday this October, Bailey said they will be opening up their haunted house at the Marion Veteran's Park Campground from 7 to 11 p.m. At $10 a person, visitors have the opportunity to make their way through two haunted houses, with scares at every turn.
"We have clowns, chainsaws, a bunch of animated props, people jumping out wherever," Bailey said. "We also have a maze in one building where you have several choices on where to go, and there's normally somebody going to be standing somewhere you don't expect them."
As the first weekend of October quickly approaches, Bailey said they are putting the finishing touches on their annual attraction.
"We're finishing it up," Bailey said. "Hopefully this afternoon (Monday), it'll be complete and ready to open on Friday evening."
Six years ago, Bailey said he set up the haunted house to help support his daughter Ashley's organization, the Community Kindness Project. What started as a small operation, the house has now grown into a full-scale event with thousands coming out to enjoy.
"We started off with four rooms," Bailey said "And now we're up to buildings for the haunted house."
As the attraction has expanded, the goal has remained the same - to help the community. Bailey said the proceeds from the haunted house continue to go towards supporting the Community Kindness Project. This project helps local families who have lost their homes due to fires. He also said the project supports expecting mothers by gathering diapers and clothing. Finally, he said they adopted two families for Thanksgiving and two more for Christmas and, provide them with a nice dinner and gifts.
Since the project was being funded out of their pockets, the house has helped them keep it going all these years.
"My daughter started the Community Kindness Project several years ago to help out a youth that had been hurt in a quad accident," Bailey said. "We started an online auction, and it just kind of grew from there."
Along with the ghosts and ghouls of the haunted house, Bailey said his family is also putting on a kid's day on Oct 9. at the local fairgrounds. Running from 2 to 4 p.m., he said the free event will feature games, prizes, and trunk or treating.
"It gives the kids a chance to get out, get candy and have some fun," Bailey said. "Play some games, dress up."
With so much going on, Bailey said they are still looking for volunteers to help out with both events.
"We're passing out flyers and stuff today (Monday) for the haunted houses and for the kid's day," Bailey said. "Still inviting people out that want to decorate their cars and come on out for trunk or treating for the kids."
With visitors from all over coming out to his previous haunted houses, Bailey said he is hoping for another big turnout.
"We're hoping that we have a busy season and that everybody enjoys it," Bailey said.
