CADILLAC — When it comes to helping individuals with developmental disabilities, many organizations say it’s a rewarding experience for them.
With March being Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, the role these organizations play in the community is as important as ever.
At the Hope Network’s Cadillac Center, Haight said they provide several services for people with developmental disabilities. Some of these services include vocational skills, social skills, community connections and student support.
In previous years, Haight said they would offer their services in-house. Nowadays, she said they’ve focused on getting out into the community more.
“The biggest benefit is the community interaction and connection regardless of whatever skill they’re working on,” she said. “I think it helps to make the community more aware of who we are, the services we provide and those that we support.”
Many of the skills the Hope Network focuses on are work-related. Haight said they contract with local companies to have their clients come in and do janitorial work. She also said they participate in numerous volunteer opportunities with local nonprofits and churches.
“If we didn’t have those partnerships, then we wouldn’t be able to provide them any of the work opportunities,” she said. “We could certainly do the skill building and the social (skills), but without our community partners, we wouldn’t be able to move them forward on any of their goals in those areas.”
Of the 95 clients they serve, Haight said six are students. At Hope Network, she said they offer their students an alternative for them to obtain a diploma.
The center also works with Michigan rehab services to help individuals with work skills. Haight said they’ll receive referrals for people who may be closer to community employment and work with them on an individualized basis.
Developing a better transitional program for people with developmental disabilities between the ages of 18 and 26 is a personal goal for Haight moving forward. She said such programming could provide them with more opportunities to connect with the community or work experience.
“Currently, there are a lot of kids within that (18-26) age group with disabilities that seem to be falling through the cracks,” Hope Network Program Manager Cheryl Haight said. “They don’t get the social involvement. They don’t get the work readiness or work opportunities, and they end up just being home. We don’t want to see that.”
While Haight is thinking about students, the people of the After 26 Depot are helping those fresh out of school.
The Cadillac restaurant has been hiring individuals with developmental disabilities since 2013. By state law, special education services are required for eligible children and students from birth through age 25.
Once these students turn 26 and are done with school After 26 Depot board member Calvin Reynolds said they often don’t have another place to go. The restaurant has provided that place for nearly 10 years now.
“We want the students that we hire to be visible to the public, so the public can see them and say ‘hey, they’re good workers, maybe I can use them in my business,’” he said.
Reynolds said they have individuals with developmental disabilities, or project workers, to bus tables, wash dishes and clean up around the restaurant. For the project workers that need extra help, he said they have job coaches to monitor and guide them in what they need to do.
Over the years, Reynolds said they’ve maintained a workforce of between 18 and 20 project workers. Like a typical job, he said the project workers need to apply and come in for an interview. If they are hired, Reynolds said they have to come on time and work between three and six hours a week.
To give the project workers more work opportunities, Reynolds said they’ve done carryout orders and hosted more events, such as meetings or parties. He also said these opportunities also give the employees a chance to develop their social skills and erase stereotypes people may have about them.
“The majority of them are fun-loving and dedicated to what they do,” he said. “They are just like the kid next door that you play with. They’re just human beings.”
Working with these individuals is a rewarding experience for people like Haight. She has been with Hope Network for over a decade and said she has learned a lot in that time.
“Getting to know these guys and all that they have to offer has just been completely life-changing,” she said. “I’ve been here for 16 years and if I didn’t care about what these guys can do, I wouldn’t have stayed for so long. They’re just amazing individuals.”
The community has also played an important role in helping these organizations serve their clients. Reynolds said the After 26 Depot was able to get started because of donations.
As the restaurant enters its 10th year of business this summer, he said the support has helped them grow and continue to provide work opportunities for those with developmental disabilities.
“I can’t tell you how great it’s been to have the support of the community,” Reynolds said. “They were behind us 100% from day one.”
“And when you talked about some of the businesses in the area, even though they might be competing with us and other restaurants, they support us 100%.”
