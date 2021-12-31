CADILLAC — Every year, as the ball drops and the countdown begins, people set forth the goals they’d like to accomplish over the next 12 months. Local groups and organizations of Cadillac are sharing in that tradition by setting their own New Year’s resolutions.
Rather than a promise to hit the gym or finally organize the junk drawer, these institutions are aiming to further their contribution to the community.
To stay in line with their mission of supporting quality of life for the general public, the Cadillac Area Community Foundation plans to educate others on what the purpose of the foundation really is.
“I attend a lot of a social services groups to keep in the know of what is going on in the community and the need that is out there, so we can be proactive and reach out to support,” Executive Director Doreen Lanc said. “And that’s what the community needs to know.”
The foundation is funded completely by donors who, Lanc said, are a crucial part in keeping the foundation going. Putting out an annual report each year to gain feedback from their donors is something Lanc would like to achieve to better meet the needs of Cadillac residents.
Community outreach is also the mission of the United Way of Wexford-Missaukee Counties. When Director Andy Ulrich heard from the Michigan Nonprofit Association that nonprofit donations have been down by about one-third since last year, it inspired United Way’s intention for 2022.
“I know that a lot of the service nonprofits, you know, have seen an increase in demand, you know, like need,” he said. “You know, people in transition due to COVID and other factors where if their donations are down, and they’re having increased demand for services, that’s a bad equation.”
Lack of housing is also a growing issue across Michigan, and Ulrich said creating more opportunity in Cadillac has become an objective of United Way moving into the new year. After communicating with other groups like the community foundation, the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Cadillac, Ulrich said he saw how widespread the housing shortage is.
“It’s wild. You kind of hear that from Chris Crowley over at the shelter, you know, they have people that can move out of the shelter, but there’s no place to move in,” he said. “All the way up to the Chamber of Commerce or whatever, saying, ‘Hey, we have young professionals who are trying to move in our area,’ and they are finding some challenges with that.”
For the Cadillac YMCA, the new year will be spent helping people in need and shaping the lives of children in the community.
“So our goal is always to increase our community awareness, not just so that we can gain memberships, but so that we can make a difference in our community, because that’s what we’re here for,” Membership and Marketing Director Bob Reddick said. “The biggest thing for us is that we want our community to understand that we are a place where relationships are built, lives are changed, and that’s what we do every day.”
There is no one specific program or event that helps to achieve their goal, Reddick said, because every facet of the YMCA works to build up the community.
In the new year, the Cadillac-Wexford Public Library is bringing more services to their branches.
“2022 is going to be a year of celebration and good things for the library,” Library Director, Tracy Logan-Walker said.
Podcast equipment, a new Zoom room and hot spots are all coming to local libraries, Logan-Walker said, making them a technological resource for residents. Thanks to a recently obtained grant, 25 Chromebooks will be making their way to the Mesick and Manton locations, along with hot spot availability.
Promoting the best of what the library has to offer is their resolution.
“We want to show our community just how cool the library is and what it can do for them,” Logan-Walker said.
City Manager Marcus Peccia is looking forward to expanding the City of Cadillac through 2022 and beyond.
“I can certainly advise that the city is very excited to continue to work with developers and continue to work with our partnerships with other local agencies in the state of Michigan as we do what we can to foster and facilitate economic growth and development,” he said. “We’re excited to see projects evolve, and we’re looking forward to future ribbon cuttings and future opportunities for folks to live, to work and to visit here in our community.”
Peccia said the city is honored to have such a great community, and he looks forward to seeing the good work that will continue to be done by the people of Cadillac.
