CADILLAC — Before the COVID-19 pandemic, homeschooling had never even crossed Kristin Hayes’ mind. Now, she wouldn’t have it any other way.
Hayes and her husband were both public school students, and she always anticipated that her children would have the same experience. But when pandemic shutdowns gave them a taste of learning at home, they decided to transition their then-kindergartner, Miles, into a homeschool program.
When the pandemic first hit, Hayes said Miles was just starting to make progress in his junior kindergarten class, and when the school year was cut short, he wasn’t as engaged with remote learning. Miles returned to St. Ann Catholic School for in-person learning in fall 2020, but as a special needs student, masking became a sensory issue, as well as an obstacle for emotional communication.
“Just sort of the stress of doing that as a kindergartner was a lot for him,” she said. “On top of which, I think that just school in general was a challenge for him, because kindergarten these days is very different than kindergarten when I went to kindergarten.”
Because he has ADHD, Hayes said Miles also requires some time to move around and get his energy out; otherwise, he can’t focus.
His junior kindergarten teacher was willing to give him a few periods of “wiggle time,” but as a kindergartner, she said the breaks weren’t as feasible.
“They only wanted to give him one (break), because he was missing too much curriculum,” she said. “So he would have to sort of sit there all day as a kid that wasn’t very good at sitting, and hold in everything all day, and not make noise, and do his work; it was just too much sitting and too much stress for him as a 5-year-old boy.”
Hayes then made the switch to Forest and Farm, which is an outdoor-focused homeschool program run by Cadillac Farmers Market Manager Mary Galvanek. Since attending Forest and Farm, Hayes said Miles has excelled both in reading and math. She said Galvanek conducts frequent assessments of her students to make sure they’re reaching goals within their grade level.
As a kindergartner, Miles was reading at a first-grade level, and Hayes said he became even more proficient following the 2021-2022 school year. She said homeschooling has also given Miles a chance to socialize with kids outside his age group. Older kids at Forest and Farm will often pair up with younger students to practice reading or complete other learning activities. Hayes said being able to connect with his peers has given Miles more confidence and makes him feel important.
“They took him and put him in a position where now he’s reading to little kids, he’s helping teach them, and he’s been like their buddy,” she said. “And so now, he’s the kid who’s reading stories to the little kids, and he feels super cool and smart, because he knows how to read.”
Homeschool parent Shelby Hyatt has noticed a similar comfortability in her 7-year-old daughter Morgan. Hyatt teaches her three children from their home in McBain, but as a member of homeschool co-op Conservative Christian Homeschool Community, she said they’re able to interact with kids of all ages.
“In the whole homeschooling community, watching the different age groups interact, my 4-year-old will be talking to a 15-year-old asking 100 questions, and a 15-year-old isn’t irritated at all,” she said. “They are so used to interacting with ages besides just their own, besides just their peers, I think it really almost better prepares them for life.”
Unlike Hayes, Hyatt has always had a desire to try homeschooling with her kids, but didn’t feel confident enough until the pandemic forced them into a test run. She said the pandemic also normalized the idea of homeschooling for a lot of people who may have had stigmas about at-home learning.
The flexibility of homeschooling is what Hyatt enjoys most. There is a state curriculum to adhere to, but in general, she said they can take things at their own pace.
When one of her children is excelling in reading, they can be bumped up to the next grade level in that skill, and when another is falling behind in math, she can spend as much time as necessary to catch them back up. Hyatt also enjoys that learning at home isn’t confined to their dining room table.
“If we’re learning about the Great Lakes, we can drive an hour and go visit one just on a whim, and you just get to do so many life things together,” she said. “We have animals, and the kids just get to be out there with me in the garden and do the canning process when they would normally be at school.”
Despite Hyatt’s longtime love of homeschooling, she said the transition was no cakewalk. Like most families across the state, the Hyatts were suddenly thrust into remote learning during the pandemic, and working with the necessary technology was difficult.
Although they had a bumpy start, she said the experience opened her eyes to the positive impact homeschooling has on her children and gave her the exposure she needed to make the transition.
Following the pandemic, Hyatt said the CCHC co-op has grown immensely, and she’s seen the desire to switch to homeschooling from other parents. Unless Hyatt’s children express an interest in returning to traditional schooling, she said they’ll remain homeschool students.
For Melissa Kendell, masking in schools was the final push she needed to pursue full-time homeschooling. After schools went virtual, she said her son Charlie had a hard time keeping up. To avoid another year of asynchronous learning, she homeschooled him for the remainder of his kindergarten year.
The plan was to send Charlie back to traditional schooling for the 2020 school year, but once she learned of the guidelines and restrictions that would be in place, Kendell said she didn’t feel comfortable.
“I was keeping a close eye on what kind of COVID mitigations were in place,” she said. “Every school was masking the kids, making them stand apart from each other, they couldn’t share their arts.”
Charlie did return to school for about a month, but, like Hayes, Kendell then transferred her son to the Forest and Farm program. Kendell said she’s always been a supporter of learning through playtime, and she was attracted to the outdoor-based programming at Forest and Farm.
There, she said Charlie is able to focus on the subjects that he really enjoys, like language and geography. He can also make recommendations for future learning material. Kendell herself has taught a few French classes at Forest and Farm, and said the students also have access to a Mandarin teacher over Zoom.
Because he started homeschooling in kindergarten, Kendell said it’s difficult to tell whether Charlie would be at the same academic level in a traditional school environment, but she’s always surprised at the leaps and bounds he’s making at Forest and Farm.
Galvanek said she began Forest and Farm as a result of the pandemic and the impact it had on community schools. She said students were bounced around between in-person learning, remote learning or complete quarantine, and the quickly changing tides were bound to affect the quality of the education her children were receiving.
Galvanek is now several years into running Forest and Farm, and she said the program has given her the opportunity to grow closer with her children and offer a place of alternative learning for those in the community who also were spurred into homeschooling by the pandemic.
“If you’re thinking about homeschooling, I think it’s really important to do your research and understand what it all what it all entails, but I think that it’s something that can be very, very positive for families,” she said. “... I think that in this world where we’re all on screens and we’re all a little disconnected, having just a little bit more of that connection for my kids and during their raise is something that’s giving them security, and it offers them feelings of confidence and safety.”
