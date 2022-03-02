CADILLAC — Fat Tuesday has come and gone, and with Paczki lovers satiated, the 40 days of Lent begins today with Ash Wednesday. Participation in Lent is more than just giving up sweets; it’s a time of reflection, fasting and dedication to attending service. However, some pastors have experienced a decrease in overall participation from congregation members.
At St. Ann Catholic Church of Cadillac, the number of Lent attendees had been high before COVID-19, but Pastor Michael Janowski said the church took a hit after the pandemic, and they’re still recovering.
“COVID really threw us into a tailspin, and ever since this whole thing started, we certainly have dropped in population and people participating each weekend. So that has made a significant impact on all our churches, and it’s beginning to make a slow comeback,” he said. “We’re noticing that some people who haven’t been around are beginning to come back and pick it up again. Not yet to the degree that it was prior to COVID, but there has been a direction toward a more positive end.”
Ash Wednesday itself typically draws a large crowd, Janowski said, as everyone is eager to receive their ashes, but whether there will be consistent participation in the following weeks remains to be seen. Based on numbers from previous Lents under COVID-19, his guess is that about half the congregation will keep coming back.
Though the liturgies will be livestreamed, Janowski said it’s not quite the same as having the experience in person, and part of the lack in attendance could be attributed to the comfortability of being able to take part from home.
“People have a tendency to get sloppy with that and say, ‘well, I went through a year and a half, or two years of not coming,’” he said. “We somehow have to motivate people to come back in person, and we’re doing everything we can, but it’s not at the capacity.”
If someone is truly ill, or has active symptoms of COVID-19, Janowski said the church staff doesn’t necessarily want them attending in person, but there are healthy members who have settled into a pattern of watching service from home.
Emphasizing the importance of gathering for service, especially during the period of Lent, is one way Janowski has been re-inspiring in-person attendance.
“I think it’s to remind them that coming together in faith as a community with others, certainly reception of Holy Communion, and being present,” he said. “There’s a real gift in that, and many people that I have spoken to said they missed that for a long time when we couldn’t do that, and coming back, they’re inspired and motivated.”
Participation hasn’t waned, but has grown over at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church in Reed City, according to Pastor Michael Hodges. Most of his congregation is over the age of 70, and he said they very rarely veer away from tradition.
“[Attendance] will especially pick up during Lent when we have more options…and, of course, Ash Wednesday, where they receive their ashes at Mass. Which is a little bit different than our Protestant friends where they do have imposition of ashes, but it’s just simply arriving and getting ashes,” Hodges said. “So a lot of my people, I asked them about that, because we do have a rubric, which allows us to just have a service…and most of them were not hot on that idea. They would much rather have a Mass.”
Hodges too believes that participation is particularly important during the Lenten period, because it allows for a reflection on oneself and how people can reconnect with their faith.
“Instead of just saying, ‘well, it’s Sunday, it’s time to go to Mass,’ It’s, why do we do what we do?” he said. “The quiet, the reverence of Mass during the Lenten season allows them to ask that question without distraction or interruption.”
From Hodges’ perspective, younger generations are just as dedicated to Lent as the current members of his congregation.
“The younger generations go into it with both feet. I’m just up the road from Big Rapids, which is Ferris State University, and my colleague, Father Fickel, the administrator of St. Mary Big Rapids, is actively involved with the college population there,” he said. “And they do things that I only dream I could do, and it’s simply because they have the energy, they have the youth, to do it.”
As a former teacher, Hodges has learned that younger people are interested in more than just working for a paycheck and retiring. They want something to give their lives meaning, and have often found it through their church.
In Janowski’s opinion, faith is important to youth in the community, but those who have established previous Lenten patterns are more committed to attending service. His hope is that younger members will see the example being set and someday become just as dedicated as their family members and peers.
“We have a lot of families who bring their kids to church every weekend and make sure that they’re present with mom and dad. And that’s certainly an example of what family does, is worshiping together, each Saturday or Sunday,” he said. “I think there’s good examples all around them, but we also have families that don’t do that and that you wish they were in church more often.”
Mass times for St. Ann Catholic Church and St. Philip Neri Catholic Church can be found on their respective websites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.