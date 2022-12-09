CADILLAC — Cadillac Police, along with the Michigan State Police, participated in the sixth annual Shop with a Cop event recently.
Thirteen officers and troopers went shopping at Meijer with 15 students from various Cadillac elementary schools and purchased gifts for their families thanks to a donation of money from Meijer.
The students and officers rode in style on a charter bus, which was rented thanks to a donation from the Cadillac Area Youth advisory committee.
Once gifts were purchased, the shoppers rode in the bus again to the Cadillac Armory, where food was provided by Chartwells, which donated both food and time to serve everyone who participated.
While dinner was being served, the shoppers had their presents wrapped by a group of veterans from the Cadillac area DAV.
“The Cadillac Police would like to thank everyone who worked together to make this event another success,” reads a press release issued by the department.
