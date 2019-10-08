CADILLAC — When police pull someone over who they believe is driving under the influence of a drug, they want to find out immediately if their suspicion is accurate.
In the past, determining that someone is under the influence of a substance — other than alcohol — could take several hours.
Michigan State Police Detective Lt. Shannon Sims said a blood test can detect if someone has consumed a drug recently but obtaining these results requires sending the test to a laboratory — a time-consuming process.
There is a quicker method of determining if someone is driving under the influence of drugs, and officers in this part of Northern Michigan will be trained to use this tool.
According to a press release from MSP, the expanded Oral Fluid Roadside Analysis Pilot Program began, Tuesday, Oct. 1, and includes participation from drug recognition experts (DREs) in every Michigan county.
Pursuant to Public Act 242 and 243 of 2016, the Michigan State Police (MSP) conducted a one-year Oral Fluid Roadside Analysis Pilot program, which concluded in November 2018, in five counties — Berrien, Delta, Kent, St. Clair and Washtenaw.
The initial pilot provided data on the performance of the oral fluid test instrument when coupled with observed behavior and standardized field sobriety tests, but the overall sample size was too small to draw any definitive conclusions on the tool’s usefulness for law enforcement.
In their February 2019 report, the Oral Fluid Roadside Analysis Pilot Program Committee recommended expansion of the pilot for an additional year to include all DREs in the state to allow a greater number of police departments to participate and to increase the sample size.
DREs are police officers who have received highly specified training that allows them to identify drivers impaired by drugs.
“This additional, statewide data will help to determine the usefulness of this tool for law enforcement, as we work to get drug-impaired drivers off Michigan’s roads,‘ said Lt. Col. Richard Arnold, commander of MSP’s Field Operations Bureau. “Roadside oral fluid testing continues to show promise and by expanding this pilot, we’ll have a larger body of results by which to determine the tool’s effectiveness.‘
Under the pilot program, a DRE may require a person to submit to a preliminary oral fluid analysis to detect the presence of a controlled substance in the person’s body if they suspect the driver is impaired by drugs. The preliminary oral fluid analysis will be conducted by a DRE on the person’s oral fluid, obtained by mouth swab, and will be administered along with the drug recognition 12-step evaluation currently used by DREs.
The oral fluid test identifies the presence of the following drugs: amphetamines, benzodiazepines, cannabis (delta 9 THC), cocaine, methamphetamines and opiates. Refusal to submit to a preliminary oral fluid analysis upon lawful demand of a police officer is a civil infraction.
Although the pilot program is being organized and managed by the MSP, DREs employed by county, township and municipal police agencies are also involved.
According to the press release, the only regional police department other than MSP that will participate in the program is the Cadillac Police Department.
Sims said part of the DREs’ training was to observe and work with people who were actually under the influence of a drug. This was done at participating jails with inmates who had consumed illicit substances.
This type of training will be useful when detecting the subtle cues indicating that a person is impaired, which will inform the officer during their investigations, Sims said.
For the general public, there is little chance of coming into contact with one of these tests, as officers won’t be testing everyone they see.
“They have to have a suspicion first,‘ Sims said. “It will basically be the same as administering a (Breathalyzer).‘
Sims said he doesn’t think the use of this method will necessarily lead to more arrests; it will simply be another tool at officers’ disposal to more efficiently and quickly conduct investigations.
According to the MSP press release, over the last several years, Michigan has seen a steady increase in fatal crashes involving drivers impaired by drugs. In 2018, there were 247 drug-involved traffic fatalities.
