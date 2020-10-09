Local politicians react to plot

CADILLAC — Local political leaders have condemned the conspirators who are alleged to have planned to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and commit other terrorist acts.
“I’m ashamed that people would act this way,‘ said Republican State Sen. Curt VanderWall in a phone interview with the Cadillac News. “It’s an act of terrorism.‘
VanderWall said he was thankful for the law enforcement officers that were able to foil the plot and that he’s glad the governor and her family are safe.
Rep. Daire Rendon, R-Lake City, made similar remarks in a text message to the Cadillac News.
“I’m just grateful that this bizarre plot was discovered early enough by the proper law enforcement and the governor was kept free from any bodily harm,‘ Rendon said.
VanderWall said the alleged conspirators should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
“I’m glad they caught ‘em. I hope they throw the book at ‘em,‘ VanderWall said.
Court documents show the alleged conspirators calling the governor a “tyrant,‘ with the ringleader stating “everything’s gonna have to be annihilated.‘
COVID-19 and the governor’s stay-home and masking orders are never explicitly mentioned in the charging documents.
But it’s the undercurrent to all the political remarks that followed on Thursday.
Gov. Whitmer herself, in live-streamed remarks about the arrests, quickly pivoted to the novel coronavirus.
“I’ve said it many times — we are not one another’s enemy. This virus is our enemy. And this enemy is relentless. It doesn’t care if you’re a Republican or a Democrat. Young or old. Rich or poor,‘ the governor said. “It doesn’t care if we’re tired of it.‘
She went on to call for national unity and lamented the lack of it, pinning the blame on the president.
“Instead — our head of state has spent the past seven months denying science. Ignoring his own health experts. Stoking distrust and fomenting anger. And giving comfort to those who spread fear and hatred and division,‘ Whitmer said. “Just last week, the President of the United States stood before the American people and refused to condemn white supremacists and hate groups — like these two Michigan militia groups.‘
The federal criminal complaint makes no mention of white supremacy.
President Donald Trump’s spokesperson fired back.
“President Trump has continually condemned white supremacists and all forms of hate. Governor Whitmer is sowing division by making these outlandish allegations. America stands united against hate and in support of our federal law enforcement who stopped this plot,‘ White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said.
State Rep. Michele Hoitenga, R-Manton, also referenced some citizens’ frustrations with the governor’s executive orders.
“We have all been watching as citizens’ frustrations have escalated in recent months but it is unacceptable to know that plots were being initiated to do harm to our governor and others,‘ Hoitenga said via text message. “I condemn all violence and appreciate those in law enforcement who preempted what could have been a horrific outcome.‘
Local politicians said the way to enact change is to vote, not to commit acts of violence.
“I think it’s an embarrassment that people would act out as vigilantes and do something like this,‘ VanderWall said. “The way that you make change is going to the voter booth.‘
Congressman John Moolenaar, R-Midland, also advocated peaceful change.
“We are blessed to live in a nation where we can discuss the issues and choose our leaders, and I encourage all Americans to engage with their fellow citizens in peaceful and civil debate. I have seen my own friends triumph over grave injuries after they were attacked on a baseball field a few years ago and I know the spirit of the American people will always be stronger than the extremists who seek to do us harm,‘ the congressman said in an emailed statement. “Today, I join every Michigander in thanking the incredible men and women of law enforcement for the work they did to prevent this evil attack and the work they do every day to keep us safe.‘
