CADILLAC — Finding a daycare for young children can be a difficult task for families.
That’s why some are turning to local preschools as an alternative to childcare services.
Lake City resident Jessica Loose is one of those parents who struggled to find a daycare. She and her husband have five children, including three below the age of five.
Loose said they looked at places in and outside of Missaukee County, but couldn’t find any openings. When the opportunity to send their kids to Lake City Preschool arose, they took it.
“When we got her (their 5-year-old) in, she was on the waitlist,” Loose said. “It just so happened that somebody came off the list, and she was able to get in.”
“Otherwise she wouldn’t have been in preschool and I don’t know where she would’ve gone.”
Lake City Preschool Director Jody Wade said Loose’s story is a common one among parents with children in her care.
“I hear a lot of parents say they struggle to find daycare,” she said. “I’ve actually heard parents that kind of plan their next child around when they can get into their current quality daycare.”
This year, the Lake City Preschool opened a second class to accommodate children ages three to four years old. Wade said the decision was made to address the need for childcare in the community, while also providing an education for children.
While it wasn’t intended as a daycare substitute, Wade said it may be looked at as one.
“It is another option for parents because what we’re doing is more of an educationally-based atmosphere,” she said. “We have lesson plans. We’re trying to improve skills. We have academic expectations.”
“But I do think that parents sometimes view that as their daycare because that’s one of the few options they have.”
Cadillac has also made accommodations to take in more students in need of a place to go. CAPS Early Childhood Director Ashley Mattiuzzo said they offer two preschool programs and have seen those almost fill up.
“Our numbers are higher for our programs than they ever have been,” she said.
Mattiuzzo said many parents come to the school for a daycare alternative, and others come for the preschool experience. Once they’re in, she said some parents start focusing on work.
“Sometimes the parents end up getting jobs once their kids are in preschool because they have somebody to watch the kids while they’re in school,” she said.
Not all areas are seeing a growing need. Family Services Coordinator Heather Peffer said enrollment is down in Pine River and Marion for those locations’ Head Start/Great Start Readiness Programs.
Peffer said she is not sure why there’s been a decline, but stated that their programs still has children come in from the local daycares when they turn three and older.
“Our programs are federally and state funded, so they are free to families who qualify,” she said. “We have an age of income eligibility factor so if families fall within that income, they will save a lot of money by participating in the preschool program versus paying for daycare.”
Though preschools offer some relief, parents with children under three still struggle with daycare. Cadillac resident April Hornbeck said she had trouble finding someone to watch her 18-month-old.
Hornbeck said though she has found a daycare for her child, she still takes time off work or turns to family for help when the daycare is closed. Once her youngest is old enough for preschool, Hornbeck said the plan is to enroll her in the Cadillac program.
“As soon as she is of age and is potty-trained, she’ll be coming to preschool,” Hornbeck said. “I feel like a lot of parents are doing that just because it’s hard to find little kids’ spots in daycares.”
Loose said she also plans to get her youngest child into preschool once she is old enough. Currently, her husband stays home to watch their infant, and Loose said that has impacted them financially. Once she’s in, Loose said her husband plans to get back to working a full-time job.
“I honestly don’t know how people are making it because I have a master’s degree and I have a really good job,” she said. “And we’re struggling, so I don’t know how people are doing it.”
The educational aspect of preschool is another reason parents turn to them for childcare services. Hornbeck said enrolling her youngest in Cadillac’s preschool program gets her child ready for kindergarten and beyond.
“It’s like a backup plan,” she said. “If you can’t find a daycare and if your kid is of age, they’re able to go to preschool because their capacity is a lot bigger and because there’s more workers and more room in a school rather than a house.”
With need for daycare growing in the eyes of parents like Loose, she said they are fortunate to have preschools like the one in Lake City to assist families.
“I think the deficit that we have in the U.S. with the daycare situation, the cost of daycares and the lack of daycares is a huge problem,” she said.
“We’re lucky to have that, and the fact that (Lake City) opened up the 3- and 4-year-old program is just amazing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.