There will only be a handful of things on the ballots of voters this May in Lake, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties but that doesn’t mean they aren’t important to those communities.
By far, the elections with the biggest reach are the two proposals connected to McBain Rural Agricultural School but there also are a few township proposals that voters will decide on May 2.
LAKE COUNTY
Lake County voters in Lake and Sweetwater Townships will have the chance to vote on a Mason County Central Schools bond that, if approved, would allow the district to borrow up to but not exceed roughly $31.5 million and issue general obligation unlimited tax bonds. The bond would allow the district to build additions, remodel school facilities and build a stadium restroom building, equipping playgrounds, play fields, athletic fields and more.
The estimated millage is 1.60 mills over 30 years.
MISSAUKEE COUNTY
Voters in Aetna, Clam Union, Holland, Lake, Reeder, Richland and Riverside townships and the city of McBain will decide on two school-related proposals for McBain Rural Agricultural School.
The first bond would allow the district to borrow roughly $2.1 million and issue general obligation unlimited tax bonds for purchasing school buses and improving the community track and athletic fields. It would levy 1 mill over eight years.
The other proposal is for a sinking fund millage.
If approved the sinking fund millage would allow the district to levy up to 3 mills for a period of 10 years, 2023 to 2032, to create a sinking fund for the purchase of real estate and the construction or repair of school buildings.
OSCEOLA COUNTY
Osceola County voters in Highland and Marion Townships will have the chance to vote on the two school proposals within McBain Rural Agricultural School. There are no Osceola County proposals or elections to decide in May.
Those voters who would cast a vote in the McBain elections will vote in Missaukee County and not in their township.
WEXFORD COUNTY
Boon and Slagle township voters will have proposals to decide on May 2.
In Boon Township, voters will decide whether to approve or oppose an operating millage. The millage is for the previously voted increase of .1096 mills reduced to .0903 mills and levied for years 2023 through 2026 for township operations.
In Slagle Township, voters will decide on a fire protection millage. The millage is for the previously voted increase of 1 mill, reduced to .09851 mills by the required millage rollbacks, to be renewed and increased up to the original voted 1 mill. If approved it would be levied for five years, 2023 through 2028, for fire protection.
Finally, some voters in Clam Lake Township will have the chance to vote on the two McBain Rural Agricultural School proposals.
