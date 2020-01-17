Local prosecutors, defender weigh in on MSP breathalyzer problems

CADILLAC — Discrepancies uncovered in the performance of breathalyzers around the state could impact law enforcement operations in Northern Michigan, although not necessarily in a direct way.
The Michigan State Police earlier this week announced they were investigating potential fraud committed by two contract employees of Datamaster vendor, Intoximeters. Such fraud included an instance of an employee allegedly forging paperwork saying they performed a necessary calibration when they actually did not. MSP moved to take all 203 Datamaster DMT evidential breath alcohol testing instruments out of service and have recommended that police agencies utilize blood draws rather than breath tests to establish evidence of drunken driving.
According to an MSP press release, possible discrepancies have been identified to-date involving Datamaster instruments at the following locations: Alpena County Sheriff’s Department, Beverly Hills Police Department, Detroit Detention Center, Montcalm County Sheriff’s Department, Niles Police Department, Pittsfield Township Police Department, Tecumseh Police Department and Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department.
Prosecutors in this part of Northern Michigan said they didn’t think the discrepancies would affect any of their pending or resolved cases.
“The discrepancies noted by MSP did not involve any device used in either Missaukee or Wexford County,‘ said Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore. “It does not impact any resolved cases. Most drinking and driving cases resolve with a guilty plea. Moreover, one may be found guilty of OWI if they are operating under the influence of alcohol. That includes one whose blood alcohol content is .08 or higher as well as those, regardless of alcohol content, whose ability to operate a vehicle is influenced by alcohol.‘
Both Elmore and Wexford County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Corey Wiggins said the real impact of the MSP directive may be felt as a result of not being able to use breathalyzers until the MSP calibration is complete.
“...this means that every defendant suspected of operating with an alcohol content greater than 0.08 will have to have a blood draw done,‘ Wiggins said. “Those blood draws will then be sent to the Michigan State Police Crime Lab for evaluation. Currently, it takes approximately two weeks to get the results back from the lab, but when you consider potentially every police agency in Michigan will be sending in blood samples — who knows what the backlog will become.‘
Elmore said blood draws also are more expensive than breathalyzer tests, although he added that it will be “worth it in order to keep our roads safe.‘
Osceola County Prosecutor Anthony Badovinac agreed that blood draws cause a bit of a delay in the investigation of cases, however, since blood draws already are done in the majority of drunken driving cases he sees, he doesn’t think the MSP directive will affect him that much.
During a recent county commissioners meeting, Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer told the board that part of their standard operating procedure for investigating potential cases of drunken driving is drawing blood, so they’ll just return to this policy while details regarding the Intoximeters are being sorted out.
Cadillac attorney Ravi Gurumurthy said defense lawyers always check calibration records for clients with impaired driving charges.
“We’re always very diligent in reviewing those records,‘ Gurumurthy said.
He said he isn’t aware of cases in this area that will be affected by the Intoximeter discrepancies but added that doesn’t mean issues couldn’t arise in the future.
Gurumurthy said in his opinion, police should get out of the business of calibrating the breathalyzers themselves, and instead should rely on third-parties such as hospital phlebotomists to administer tests to determine level of intoxication.
“They’re not looking for a conviction,‘ Gurumurthy said. “They don’t have a dog in the fight.‘
According to an update on the investigation released Thursday, none of the instances of potential fraud or forgery are believed to have occurred before Sept. 2018, when the first contract employee was hired.
Based on the results of the investigation, MSP has stated it may press criminal charges against the two employees, file a lawsuit against Datamaster, or both.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.