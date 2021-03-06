CADILLAC — Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins is not a dainty man.
At 6'2," Wiggins is not the tallest man by any stretch of the imagination, but he still is taller than most. So when you see only legs coming out from underneath a stack of case files and two arms coming out the sides, it looks comical but also daunting.
Regardless of stature, the plight Wiggins has with his stack of files is shared by his 82 county prosecutor brothers and sisters. The year of the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted many things. The pandemic has caused fear, illness, death, layoffs, shuttered businesses and, in a few unique situations, help to grow others.
The legal system was not unscathed. It has caused delays in proceedings, trials and forced courts to live stream arraignments, preliminary examinations and hearings. It has not, however, allowed for jury trials. For that reason, country prosecutors across the state are starting to get these stacks of documents and cases piling up and the stack keeps growing.
On Oct. 5, former 28th Circuit Court Judge William Fagerman signed and released the court system’s parameters for conducting in-person jury proceedings during the COVID-19 pandemic through various administrative orders. On Oct 13, jury selection for the first trial occurred in Wexford County before the pandemic started. The following week, the 28th Circuit Court in Missaukee County was scheduled to have a jury trial.
To hold a trial, the courts worked with the health department to determine if it created an excessive public health risk, which was determined by several metrics.
They include the seven-day average of percent positive test results for the county of 10% or less and the seven-day average number of cases per day/per million in the county of 70 per million or less. Other factors include the percentage of cases associated with localized outbreaks, the number of deaths in the county, the proportion of emergency department visits for COVID-19-like symptoms, COVID-19 hospitalization rates, and if there are known cases associated within the court facility within the past 14 days.
A jury trial also must not commence if a determination was made that having it would create an “excessive public health risk.‘ Remote participation must be used as much as possible for all other court proceedings within the courthouse on the days a jury trial is held.
Just as quickly as the trials restarted, they were delayed.
It was announced on Nov. 2 the second jury trial since the shutdown was adjourned per a recommendation from District Health Department No. 10. Since that adjournment, no trials have been held.
While nothing is certain, Wiggins said he is hopeful trials will resume soon. He believes that could be as soon as later this month or even early April.
"We have approximately 50 cases that are on the trial docket between both circuit and district courts," he said. "However, there are many more that have been set for additional pretrials as a formality before being placed on the trial docket."
Wiggins said the 50 cases his office is waiting to start is much more manageable than the 100s or even 1,000s of trials waiting to happen in larger areas like Detroit and Grand Rapids. He also said with the trials shut down, there is no incentive for a defendant to accept an offer. He said once trials do resume, the pressure of the potential trial starting may persuade some to entertain plea offers.
"Do they want to go into the unknown with a trial or the known outcome of a plea? When the trial ban was lifted last time, we saw pleas start to come in," he said. "Offers won't get any better than they have been because we were making good offers to clear up the docket. As we get going, offers will not get better and I might start to revoke offers. If I have to prepare for a trial, I might as well take it to trial."
Osceola County Prosecutor Tony Badovinac said with trials on hold, the effort was made to ensure once they are allowed to resume, they are the safest they can be.
This includes Osceola County making arrangements to have trials at a venue in Big Rapids where the rooms are larger so social distancing can be achieved without running afoul of any COVID restrictions, Badovinac said. He also said the COVID numbers have to reach a certain plateau or dip before they can restart.
"Once the dam of COVID restrictions bursts, I anticipate a plethora of cases going to trial," he said. "All too numerous to count and complicated to solve, absent jury trials," he said.
In Missaukee County, prosecutor David DenHouten said there are approximately 14 cases that are awaiting trial at the circuit court level and probably about six at the district court level.
The scheduling of trials has been the primary court bottleneck as other hearings have been occurring via Zoom, he said. It is expected that within the next several weeks, the green light to proceed will be given, according to DenHouten.
As for why courts have not opted to conduct trials via the video conferencing platform, DenHouten said it has occurred primarily due to defense counsel raising objections to the defendant’s right to confrontation of witnesses, which defendants have argued requires personal appearance of witnesses. He also said, to a lesser extent, there have been objections by some prosecutors to coordinating witnesses over Zoom.
"I have not been opposed to a Zoom trial if the defense would agree as well. However, defense counsel has thus far not consented," he said.
Badovinac also said Zoom hasn't been used for trials due to the "confrontation" clause of the constitution, which says that the defendant has the right to confront the witnesses against her/him. It also has long been a practice and theory that juries need to see the witness in person to accurately gauge the truthfulness, etc. of the witness, according to Badovinac. He said the idea is if you cannot see the witness up close, you cannot fully appraise the credibility of the witness.
Other issues such as ensuring the jury are properly sequestered and the ability to limit outside forces in their decision-making are other reasons Zoom is not being utilized, according to Wiggins. Then there are the technical issues.
"Screens freezing, voice distortions, sharing of exhibits, the inability to make a clear record for transcripts are all things that could set a case up for appeals," he said. "While technology has taken us a long way, there is still a lot to be said for the old-fashioned way of doing things."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.