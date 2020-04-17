Many spring and summer events already have been canceled and more likely will in the future as a result of COVID-19.
The Mesick Lions' Mushroom Festival, the Mesick Blessing of the Jeeps, the Original Dulcimer Players Club Funfest in Evart, and the Greatest Fourth in the North in Lake City all have either been canceled or altered significantly.
For now, the Marion Fair is holding out before it makes that decision. Plans are being devised, however, in case it has to be canceled, according to Marion Fair Board President Daryl Bode.
"At this time the fair is still a go. We will make the final call at our May meeting on May 18. We will see how the quarantine goes and how the virus is going before we make that decision," he said. "We are still doing business as usual and everything is still due when it was supposed to be."
Even before the "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order was put in place, Bode said the fair board started talking about whether the fair should be canceled. He said that was a big topic of discussion during the March board meeting. Ultimately, Bode said the board opted to wait and see what happens. With events scheduled after the Marion Fair getting canceled, Bode said he is nervous but remains optimistic.
If the fair does end up being canceled, Bode said paid entry fees will either be refunded or they can be put it toward the fees in 2021. He also said things are in the works to allow the kids who are raising animals the opportunity to have them auctioned.
"One thing we are working on right now, myself and the MSU director, is if we can't have the fair we want to have an online auction for the kids who have an animal," he said. "It is important for the kids to know we are working on their behalf."
One of the region's biggest summer festivals announced Thursday it would not happen this summer. The National Cherry Festival was canceled for 2020 due to uncertainty over the coronavirus.
The festival in Traverse City was scheduled for July 3-10. The event coincides with Independence Day and is a major tourist draw. It has parades, fireworks, concerts, farm tours, a carnival midway, and cherry pie-eating contests.
Area hotels are packed. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels put on an air show.
"The safety and health of our entire community, guests, volunteers, and staff is our first priority and always top of mind when making our decisions. ... With the uncertainty of the times, we are unable to be fully confident in the fact that it will be safe to gather and celebrate the first week of July 2020," organizers said in a written statement.
The festival celebrates the region's signature fruit. Traverse City calls itself the cherry capital of the world and Michigan's northwestern Lower Peninsula grows most of the nation's tart cherries, the variety used in pies.
Trevor Tkach, president of Traverse City Tourism, said the decision to cancel was painful but an "honorable thing to do."
Last month, the Barley, BBQ and Beats event which supports Hospice of Michigan announced it was not going to occur on May 7. The event, which was held for the first time last year, brings together various distillers, food vendors, and music as a fundraiser for the organization.
In a post on the event's Facebook page, it stated the cancellation was tough because it helps Hospice support its various care programs. Last year, the three events held including the one in Cadillac helped to provide 3,000 days of direct patient care due to the $500,000 that was raised from the Barley, BBQ, and Beats.
Although the event was canceled for 2020, it is already scheduled to be held in 2021 on May 7.
Though not yet canceled, with other communities canceling summer events, Evart is considering not holding its Fourth of July fireworks display.
"Lake City just canceled their show and we are seeing other communities following," City Manager Sarah Dvoracek said. "I don't want to be having this conversation but it is the responsible thing to do."
Pressed for time, Dvoracek believed the council needed to make a decision sooner rather than later.
"We are going to have to make a decision," Dvoracek said. "In reality, there are only 89 days between now and July 3 and that does not give us a lot of time to do much."
However, Mayor John Joyce wanted to hear more ideas about locations and seeing what the next few weeks held and asked that the conversation be tabled.
"When we started this conversation a while back, things were still new and developing," he said. "I think we should keep this on our radars going into the next meeting and see if we cannot come up with something."
Hoping for ideas for what can be done for the celebration, the council will be discussing the future of the 2020 fireworks show at its Monday, April 20 meeting via Zoom. A link to the meeting will be provided on the city's Facebook page and website.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
